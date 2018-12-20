Gizele Oliveira Flaunts Sandy Derriere In Latest Instagram Post

Gizele Oliveira is enjoying a beach day at Jericoacoara in Brazil, and she’s sharing photos of her adventure with her fans on Instagram.

This latest post shows Gizele wearing a chic cover-up, including a netted tank top over a yellow bikini bandeau. The model paired it with a high-waisted pair of casual white shorts. She posed for the first photo with her back to the camera as she looked over her left shoulder. Gizele flaunted her sandy derriere as her shorts rode up. Oliveira also wore gold-rimmed sunglasses and several necklaces.

The second photo showed the outfit from the front, as the model struck a pose with her hands on her upper thighs. A giant rock formation is visible in the background. She captioned the post, “Show your tiger stripes.” Gizele also shared a third photo from the same series via her Instagram Stories, one which showed her sitting on the sand — with her head thrown back in a dramatic pose.

The model notably made an appearance during this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which was one of the biggest shows of the year. It was her second time walking for Victoria’s Secret, and she described to Gotham how she felt in the weeks leading up to the taping.

“I’m super excited that the show is going to be in NYC and some of my family are flying in from Brazil for it! AND of course about my outfit! I wish I could tell details, but it’s THE BEST!”

The year prior, Gizele made headlines after she helped a fellow model, Ming Xi, who unfortunately took a tumble during the catwalk. Xi was in front of Gizele, and the model didn’t break her stride — or smile — as she helped reassure Ming after she recovered from a shocking misstep.

But that’s all in the past, as this year, Oliveira donned a stunning all-white ensemble for Victoria’s Secret. The outfit consisted of a furry corset with matching sparkling bottoms, along with giant feathered wings which towered over the model. She also wore feathered heels, and looked radiant while sporting a choker necklace. And for Gizele, being a part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show meant representing her home country, also.