Teresa Giudice Will Not Visit Husband Joe On Christmas Day

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star will be spending Christmas on vacation.

The holidays are fast approaching, but some families won’t be enjoying them together — and one is the Giudice family. Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice has revealed her holiday plans for the festive season, and not all of them factor in her incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice.

According to reports by E! News, Giudice does not intend to visit with Joe on Christmas Day. The Giudice family attorney, James Leonard, Jr., says that while they won’t spend the actual day of Christmas together, Giudice does plan on seeing him during the holiday season.

“There will be a family visit to Joe this weekend,” Leonard said in a statement. “Everyone is looking forward to seeing him for the holiday.”

Their four children are expected to join her for the visit. Following spending some quality family time together, Giudice is taking the family on a tropical vacation to relax and enjoy the remainder of the holiday season.

It’s been a rough year for the RHONJ star and her family. In October, a judge ruled that Joe Giudice will be deported back to Italy after he has served his prison sentence. The couple was each sentenced to 41 months in prison after pleading guilty to multiple counts of bankruptcy, mail, and wire fraud. In addition, Joe Giudice was charged with conspiracy.

Joe Giudice, the incarcerated husband of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, is in the process of being deported, officials say. https://t.co/x15EeB6QRh – @NBCNewYork — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 24, 2018

The couple were permitted to serve their prison sentences consecutively, so one parent could remain with the children at all times. Teresa Giudice was released from prison in December of 2015. Her husband is due for release in March of 2019, at which point he will be transferred into ICE custody.

What comes next for the family — and the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey remains to be seen. If Joe Giudice is deported back to Italy, Teresa will have a hard decision to make: staying in New Jersey with her four daughters, brother, and elderly father, or following her husband to Italy. And according to sources, it’s a decision Teresa Giudice isn’t quite prepared to make.

“Teresa and Joe have no current plan in place for what to do next in their marriage, even though she is committed to finding a way to make this situation work for her family,” a source told E! News. “She hates the idea of uprooting her children from their lives and leaving her elderly father who lives with her to move across the world.”

Joe and Teresa Giudice share four daughters together: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 9. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently airing its ninth season on Bravo.