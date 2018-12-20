Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable New Photo Of Baby Crew Playing Cards With Stuffed Animals

Just when you thought that Crew Gaines couldn’t get any cuter…

It’s not uncommon for Joanna Gaines and her husband, Chip, to share photos of the latest addition to their family, baby Crew, on their social media pages. The couple also posts their fair share of photos of their other four children — Duke, Drake, Ella, and Emme — but with the arrival of Crew earlier this year, he has certainly stolen the show on social media in 2018.

And in a photo posted to her Instagram account last night, Joanna says that it may be her “favorite thing” ever. In the sweet snapshot, baby Crew sits in a chair as he looks at his hand of cards. The tot is rocking a white onesie as he sits around the table with three big stuffed animals. The stuffed animals are also partaking in the card game, with each of the three having their own hand of cards placed in front of them.

And the mastermind behind the cute image may surprise followers. In the caption, Joanna credits her 11-year-old daughter, Ella, for staging the now viral photo. So far, Gaines’ 9 million followers have shown the image a lot of love — offering up over 555,000 likes in addition to 3,000-plus comments. Some fans chimed in to say how adorable little Crew is, while countless others applauded Ella for her creativity.

“I love this picture so much! Great job Ella,” one fan commented.

“He is so adorable! He looks just like you Joanna!” another wrote.

“Too funny. Reminds me of my daughter and her little brother. He was her favorite toy! Lol,” one more reminisced.

Right now, the Fixer Upper stars are gearing up for the holidays — and it comes as no shock that their home looks nothing short of perfect. Joanna has shared a few photos of her Christmas decor with her Instagram followers, and she also recently admitted that they needed to find a new spot to place their tree this year.

As the Inquisitr reported, the reality TV stars just recently converted their den into a bedroom for their newest addition to the family. Usually the tree would go in the den — but since there wasn’t really room for it, Joanna says that the couple decided to use their master bedroom as a living room of sorts. They put the tree in there, instead.

“This year, I wanted to be intentional about embracing this transition of spaces for our family, which made our master bedroom the perfect spot to place our family tree. Plus, there’s nothing quite like falling asleep to a lit Christmas tree every night.”

Chip and Joanna should be returning to television sooner rather than later, as they announced on The Tonight Show that they’re teaming up with Discovery Network. Few other details have been announced, but Country Living shares that the duo is in the “early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network.”