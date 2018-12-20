Donald Trump’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Vandalized With Swastikas

Even though the vandalism happened in broad daylight, no one batted an eye or called the cops.

Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been vandalized yet again, this time by a vandal who drew swastikas on it — and wrote a vulgar Spanish phrase, TMZ is reporting.

TMZ has a camera pointed at the site of the star, and its live stream captured a middle-aged man approach the star and pull out a marking device. The vandal would then bend down and apparently deface the star, walking away afterwards.

It happened at about 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 19. The act took place in broad daylight — in front of tourists — yet no one seemed to notice or bat an eye. Two women in the captured footage do seem to take notice, but don’t appear to be prepared to do anything about it.

Based on photographs obtained by TMZ, it appears that the vandal drew two swastikas — the symbol of Nazi Germany — on the star, as well as an vulgarity written in English and in Spanish. “F**k this p*to,” the message reads.

As of Thursday morning, the vandalism was still apparent on the star, though faded from sunlight and from being trod upon. It does not appear as if any attempt has been made to clean it up.

Wednesday’s act of vandalism against Donald Trump’s star is just the latest in a long list of such acts against the fixture, both major and minor. Several times, for example, the star has been defaced with anti-Trump stickers and bumper stickers. On at least one occasion, prison bars were drawn over it, and on another, actual metal bars representing prison bars were placed over it. At least twice it has been reduced to rubble by vandals wielding pickaxes.

And when it’s not being defaced and/or vandalized, the star has been the scene of pro-Trump performance art — such as the man holding the “Trump 2020” sign in the feature image of this article; anti-Trump performance art — such as the time when men dressed as Russian soldiers mockingly “guarded” the star. The locality has also been the site of violent brawls between Trump supporters and Trump opponents.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce — which manages the Walk of Fame and which approves or denies applications for a star — has steadfastly refused to remove or revoke Trump’s star, saying that once a star is awarded, it is for life. This comes in spite of a resolution by the West Hollywood City Council, which has no jurisdiction over the star or any other part of the Walk of Fame, asking the Chamber of Commerce to revoke and to remove the star.