Courteney Cox’s New Pregnancy Docuseries, ‘9 Months,’ To Debut On Facebook Watch In January

On January 22, the new docuseries 9 Months with Courteney Cox will premiere on Facebook Watch. No, the 54-year-old Friends star is not pregnant — but she is interested in the journey that other women, and those that love them, face during the time it takes to bring a new person into the world.

Cox narrates and provides commentary for the 20-part series, which will debut new episodes two times a week — Tuesdays and Wednesdays — on the social media website’s video-on-demand service.

9 Months will follow women with different backgrounds and stories from across the country as they experience every step of their pregnancies, reported Deadline. Various races, religions, and classes will be represented in the series — including a cancer-stricken mother, teenagers, and a 50-year-old woman trying to conceive.

“I was immediately drawn to this project,” said Cox, according to People.

“As a mother, a woman, and a producer, I was determined to bring these incredibly intimate stories to life in an honest and authentic way… I am so grateful that these couples had the strength and willingness to share their immense joy, coupled with their trials and tribulations associated with childbirth. I can’t imagine a more relatable subject matter and I’m thrilled to have had the opportunity to participate in such a special show.”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The original program is the first project from Cox’s partnership with Ample Entertainment, via her Hopper Productions company. She serves as an executive producer of the show — along with Ari Mark, Phil Lott, John Henshaw, and Brielle Lebsack-Cohen.

“Both the production approach and access brought a level of emotion and realness that I’m not sure we even anticipated. What followed became a collection of stories with unmatched stakes and beauty that we’re privileged to be able to share with the public,” said Ari Mark, Ample’s co-president and co-founder.

In the trailer for 9 Months, released on Thursday, December 20, viewers see various people taking pregnancy tests, learning about impending arrivals, finding out the sex of their babies, and struggling through labor.

The actress and producer is the mother of one child herself, 14-year-old daughter Coco Riley Arquette. The teenage girl’s father is Cox’s ex-husband, actor David Arquette — and her godmother is her former Friends costar and best friend, Jennifer Aniston.

Happy birthday to my 14 year old princess! Thank you @Disneyland for a great day! #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/cAT0idqI23 — Courteney Cox (@CourteneyCox) June 14, 2018

The brunette beauty has cut down on acting since her comedy, Cougar Town, went off the air in 2015 after six seasons. Her last credited role was in a 2018 episode of the Showtime series, Shameless.

Season 1 of 9 Months with Courteney Cox will premiere on Facebook Watch on January 22. The show airs at 9 p.m. EST.