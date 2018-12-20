‘Donald Trump Betrayed America,’ That’s The Big Story Getting ‘Lost In The Details,’ Trump-Russia Expert Says

The author of a 'New York Times' #1 bestselling book on the Trump-Russia scandal warns in a new column that the most explosive fact in the story has 'already been established beyond any doubt' but the media has largely ignored it.

A day after Donald Trump announced a sudden pullout of United States troops from Syria, paving the way for the Russian military — with 63,000 Russian troops already seeing action there, as Inquisitr reported — to take free reign there, the author of a bestselling book about Trump’s connections to Russia in the 2016 presidential election issued a dire warning on Thursday. The “big story” of Trump’s administration has been largely ignored by the media, Washington, and the public.

“It’s important for all of us (and the media) to keep the spotlight on a central element that has already been established beyond any doubt,” wrote investigative journalist David Corn on the Mother Jones Magazine site. “Trump betrayed his fellow Americans.”

Corn, with Yahoo! News investigative reporter Michael Isikoff, co-authored the book Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump, which was published in April of this year and quickly reached the Number One spot of the New York Times Bestseller List.

According to Corn’s Thursday column, “This Big Story often gets lost in the details and the ever-unfolding developments,” such as the sentencing hearing for Trump’s National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, the guilty pleas implicating Trump, as Inquisitr has covered, in felony “hush money” payoff to two women by Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, and the convictions and imprisonment of Trump’s 2016 campaign chief Paul Manafort.

“But for more than two years, Trump has kept the paramount point of the Trump-Russia controversy — Trump’s own perfidy — from being the main theme of the narrative,” Corn wrote.

David Corn, co-author of the New York Times bestseller ‘Russian Roulette,’ issued a dire warning on Thursday. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Even though a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal pol, reported by CNBC, 62 percent of Americans believe that Trump has been dishonest about his role in the Russia scandal — a number that was at 56 percent just four months ago — Trump has largely diverted attention from his Russia connections with a seemingly relentless series of scandals and outrageous public statements, Corn said.

In addition to lying about his Trump Tower Moscow project — extensively exposed by BuzzFeed News — which was ongoing during the election and directly involved Trump’s business with the Russian government, denying that he had any business dealings in Russia, there are other facts about Trump and Russia noted by Corn.

“Trump’s campaign was informed that Moscow intended to intervene to help Trump. It said nothing about this information, essentially encouraged the Kremlin, and denied Moscow’s involvement once the Russian hack-and-dump attack became publicly known,” Corn wrote. “Trump, after being told the Kremlin was attempting to subvert an American election, claimed no such thing was happening. He covered for Putin.”

The conclusion, according to Corn’s essay, is that “Trump betrayed America.”

“As the nation heads toward the third year of the Trump-Russia scandal and the investigations get tougher to track, we must keep in mind the already-known essential fact,” Corn wrote. “The man in the White House engaged in the most consequential political skullduggery in U.S. history. That’s the sad truth — and it is a damn shame that journalists, elected officials, and citizens have to fight every day to keep it front and center in Trump’s multi-ring circus.”