Travis Scott Will Join Maroon 5 At 2019 Super Bowl Halftime Show

The Grammy-nominated rapper will team up with Adam Levine's band for the controversial Super Bowl performance.

Travis Scott is slated to perform at the 2019 Super Bowl with headliners Maroon 5. The Grammy-nominated rapper, who is as well known for his Astroworld songs as for his relationship with lip kit queen Kylie Jenner, will reportedly perform alongside Adam Levine’s band at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, February 3 during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show, TMZ reports.

Sources also say that Cardi B, who is featured on the Maroon 5 hit “Girls Like You, and Outkast’s Big Boi are “in talks” to also join the widely-watched NFL spectacular amid calls for all performers to just say no to the halftime show in support of Colin Kaepernick. The NFL free agent made headlines for his protest of police brutality and racial inequality when he began taking a knee during the National Anthem at last year’s pro football games.

While the NFL has not officially announced Maroon 5 and Travis Scott as the Super Bowl LIII halftime show performers, an insider also confirmed to People that the collaboration is happening. Variety notes that both Maroon 5 and Scott are affiliated with Irving Azoff’s Full Stop Management, so their collaboration on the 13-minute halftime show makes sense.

A statement from the NFL reads that it is “Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show.” The organization simply promised “an epic show.”

News of Travis Scott’s involvement in the Super Bowl halftime show came with mixed reaction. Some fans, including fellow rapper Meek Mill, condemned the move.

Us Weekly previously reported that Adam Levine and Maroon 5 were also being pressured to pull out of performing for more than 100 million people at halftime show in Atlanta in support of Kaepernick.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Levine attempted to dodge the halftime show question during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the talk show host that the Super Bowl performance will be great no matter who headlines it.

“Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably gonna crush it. … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative ’cause I don’t know who I’m talking about.”

Maroon 5 and Travis Scott will both be first-time halftime show performers when they take the stage for Super Bowl LIII. Last season’s show featured a solo Justin Timberlake, and Lady Gaga was the performer in 2017.

Meanwhile, several big-name artists have reportedly turned down the once coveted Super Bowl gig in support of Colin Kaepernick, including Rihanna, Jay Z, and Pink.

Super Bowl LIII will air live on February 3 from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be broadcast on CBS.