Tyler Baltierra And Catelynn Lowell Gush About Each Other On Social Media In Midst Of Separation

No love lost here.

Though Tyler Baltierra and his wife Catelynn Lowell may be in the middle of a 30 day trial separation, that doesn’t mean that they don’t still love and care about each other. Today, the pair couldn’t help but publicly express their love for one another on Tyler’s Instagram post. It all began when Tyler posted a photo of himself to Instagram along with a poem in the caption of the image. In the photo itself, Baltierra looks casual as he rocks a hoodie, pair of skinny jeans, a black jacket, and a black baseball cap.

In Baltierra’s poem, Tyler says that writing is freeing after he explains that you need to put yourself first sometimes in order to be happy. And while the poem and the photo definitely had his 2 million plus followers talking, it was also a comment from Catelynn that caught the attention of his fans.

“I love you @TylerBaltierraMTV,” Catelynn wrote in regards to the post. “You are seriously AMAZING.”

And the comment didn’t go unnoticed by Tyler either, who sent love right back to his wife.

“I love you too babe and regardless of what anyone says, just remember….You are BEAUTIFUL. You are STRONG. You are WORTHY. You are SAFE!”

So far, the post has earned the reality star over 42,000 likes in addition to 900 plus comments in just a few hours of being posted on his account. As fans of Teen Mom OG know, the couple has had their fair share of roadblocks in their relationship in the past few years. In addition to Catelynn going to rehab a few different times, the couple also had a miscarriage before Catelynn announced to fans that she was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

The Inquisitr shared that Lowell and Baltierra are now currently living apart to take a little bit of time for themselves but they are still planning on spending the holidays together while they’ve also insisted that they’re not going to get a divorce.

“Tyler and Catelynn will celebrate Christmas with Nova as a family. They are still committed and still a family, so they will spend the holidays together under one roof — even if they continue with this time apart,” a source close to the pair dished. “They are taking it day by day when it comes to this separation, but they have every intention of being together on Christmas no matter what.”

Judging by the most recent social media posts, it sounds like Catelynn and Tyler will weather this storm.