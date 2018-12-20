Ex-Runaways Bassist Jackie Fuchs Explains How She Became The Reigning Queen on ‘Jeopardy’

The former bandmate of Joan Jett and Lita Ford is on a winning streak on the long-running game show.

Jackie Fuchs is killing it on Jeopardy more than 40 years after she was a teen rock star in The Runaways. The former bassist of the iconic all-girl rock band, who went by the stage name Jackie Fox during her musical heyday with rhythm guitarist Joan Jett, lead guitarist Lita Ford, drummer Sandy West, and singer Cherie Currie, is on a four-day winning streak on the long-running game show.

Fuchs, who was in The Runaways from 1975 to1977, revealed her true identity when host Alex Trebek asked her about it once she logged three days of wins on the show.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Fuchs, who went on to become an attorney after quitting her music career, revealed that while she didn’t want to be defined by her past as Runaway, but that it did help her in a way.

Fuchs, who previously opened up about allegedly being sexually assaulted by the Runaways producer Kim Fowley when was 16, says her story actually helped ready her for her winning streak on the game show, which is taped in front of a live audience.

“I think the thing that prepared me to do well in front of an audience was talking about being raped a number of years ago. Once you can talk about that on camera, an audience isn’t going to faze you. It’s kind of like that’s the worst thing that can happen to you, so you know, losing a game show is not fun, but it just pales in comparison.”

Fuchs revealed that she signed on to compete on Jeopardy for “redemption.” The trivia buff previously appeared on the game shows The Chase and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, and she wasn’t happy with how she did on those shows, so on Jeopardy, she played hard on her go-to categories, like art.

“Classical music, opera, literature, and art. I was happy there was an art category. You want things that are difficult and that not everybody knows, because I’m older than most of the other contestants,” the former teen rock star said. “I don’t think I faced anybody who was older than I am, so if I had started with the $200 clue and built up, other contestants would have gotten into a better rhythm. I knew I had to be a little bit of a disruptor and bounce around the board, which some viewers don’t like. But I was there to win.”

Jackie Fuchs also revealed that she “sometimes” misses the creative part of her music career, but not enough to hit the road at age 59. The former bassist added that it is really hard to get on Jeopardy and that it took her several years to land a spot on the popular game show.

In 2015, Jackie Fuchs made headlines when she detailed her experience with rape to the Huffington Post, alleging she was sexually assaulted at a backstage party in December 1975 by Kim Fowley. Fuchs also suggested that her Runaways bandmates Joan Jett and Cherie Currie watched the attack, but Jett and Curie have both denied witnessing the rape.

You can see Jackie Fuchs performing in the Runaways below.