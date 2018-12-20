Netflix Shares A Hilarious Video Of ‘Stranger Things’ Kids Trying To Wrap Holiday Gifts

In the spirit of the holidays, Netflix released a video of the Stranger Things kids just being kids, goofing off as they attempted to wrap gifts for “Stranger Things super fans around the world,” E! News reported. Before ending the video with a sweet holiday message, the cast taught fans that they probably should never let the Stranger Things kids wrap presents again.

The video, which was posted on Instagram on Thursday afternoon, featured stars Millie Bobbie Brown, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, and Gaten Matarazzo. The kids, wearing holiday-themed pajamas, gathered in a living room filled with holiday decorations and got to work wrapping gifts for lucky fans.

The clip opened with each cast member greeting their fans.

“Hello, citizens of Rome,” McLaughlin said, sporting a sweater with holly on it.

Brown shouted out “Payton and her powerful little sister” while wearing a Santa hat on her head.

Chaos ensued, as it typically does with these kids, during the wrapping process. Schnapp simply threw items into boxes without wrapping them, and Matarazzo couldn’t quite figure out how to cut the wrapping paper.

“Gaten, you OK over there?” Brown asked.

“I’m trying my best…I did the thing where you don’t, like, cut it,” Matarazzo replied.

Later, Brown danced on a sofa with Sink, while Schnapp showed off his epic “floss” dancing skills.

Sink waved a sheet of bubble wrap in the air and a battle using empty wrapping paper rolls commenced. Brown started decorating her co-stars’ faces with tape and giant bows.

A lengthier version of the video also appeared on YouTube, featuring the cast answering some interview questions, including naming the best and worst gift wrappers of the bunch. Several of Brown’s co-stars revealed that the actress is the worst gift wrapper of them all, while Sink is the best, NME reported.

In the end, Wolfhard decided to share a nice holiday message with viewers.

“I’d like to just wish everyone a happy holidays for Christmas, for Hanukkah, for Kwanzaa, whatever you want,” Wolfhard said.

“Happy holidays,” his co-stars agreed.

While details about the upcoming Season 3 of Stranger Things have not entirely been revealed, it is known already that it will take place in the summer of 1985, a year after Season 2. This will be a big shift in setting, as much of the previous seasons were filmed while the characters were in school, according to AltPress.

Clips released earlier this year also revealed that the setting will include a mall. The names of the eight episodes in Season 3 were revealed earlier this month, one of which is called “The Mall Rats.”

Season 3 of Stranger Things will arrive in 2019.