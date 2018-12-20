Starbucks Is Offering A Special Holiday Happy Hour With $3 Drinks For Thursday Only

Starbucks is giving their customers just what they want this holiday season — discounted drinks!

According to People, the coffee giant is having a happy hour today, December 20, and all grande holiday beverages are just $3 from 3 p.m. to close. This saves customers about 50% from what these drinks usually retail for. Customers can order any single holiday beverage, hot, iced, or blended, and the promo will apply. Non-holiday beverages like caramel macchiatos and iced teas are not included in today’s Happy Hour promo and it’s a limit of one per customer.

Drinks that are included in today’s special are — Pumpkin Spice Latte, Salted Caramel Mocha, Maple Pecan Latte, Peppermint Mocha, Peppermint White Chocolate Mocha, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Eggnog Latte, Chai Eggnog Latte, and the popular Gingerbread Latte. Additionally, Starbucks’ new Juniper Latte is also part of the promotion.

And this is not the first thing that Starbucks has surprised customers with in recent weeks. As the Inquisitr recenrtly reported, the Seattle-based coffee company announced that they would be expanding their door-to-door delivery service in 2019.

Currently, Uber Eats delivers Starbucks to select areas across the country but Starbucks has plans to expand their partnership and make the delivery service available at nearly 2,000 of the company’s U.S. locations in the new year. The company also has plans to use delivery in over 2,000 stores across 30 cities in China as well.

Another popular delivery service, Postmates, already allows Starbucks customers to order delivery to their door, but the deal with Uber Eats is the first direct partnership with Starbucks and it’s also going to reportedly cost customers less ordering on Uber Eats that it would on Postmates.

Starbuck’s CEO Kevin Johnson also made a statement saying that coffee is one of the fastest growing beverage categories globally and they serve an impressive 100 million customers each and every week. He says that he would like for Starbucks to continue in the path of success with innovative ideas.

“We have long been performance driven while staying true to our mission and values to create positive change and global social impact. The leadership team and I believe Starbucks is better positioned than ever for continued success.”

The Inquisitr also shared that Starbucks is getting into the holiday spirit by re-launching their “Starbucks for Life” game. This is the fourth year in a row that the coffee spot will give away over $1.6 million in prizes to their loyalty card members.

Happy Holidays indeed!