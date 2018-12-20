Kourtney Kardashian Shares Adorable Throwback Christmas Photos, ‘Killer Fits’

Kourtney posted the most adorable Christmas throwback snaps from her childhood - where she was wearing a very unique outfit.

Kourtney Kardashian is throwing it way back with a series of photos posted to her Instagram account on December 20. The mom of three and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star treated her millions of followers to a slew of throwback snaps from previous Christmases, sweetly showing her celebrating the holiday as a child.

The impossibly cute photos showed Kourtney rocking a frilly green dress with red tights as she held on tight to a plush dog, while other showed her in the outfit sitting on a bench with a family member as well as posing in front of a Christmas tree while looking pretty unhappy as she shed a few tears.

However, young Kourtney did cheer up as she sported the unique Christmas outfit, as another picture in the photo collection showed her smiling from ear to ear as well as enjoying a few snacks while sitting on the floor of the kitchen with a basket on her lap.

Kardashian was also rocking a red hooded top in the photo.

The star – who’s now mom to 9-year-old son Mason, 6-year-old daughter Penelope, and 4-year-old son Reign with former boyfriend Scott Disick – then joked about her ensemble in the caption.

“Killer fits from day 1,” she joked in the caption of the photos, adding a Christmas tree emoji to her throwback photos.

Fans also joked about the Christmas dress in the caption.

“Simpler times,” one fan wrote in the comments section, while another told the KUWTK star that they thought they were “Such sweet pictures!”

“From baby to this Amazing woman,” another said, with three fire emojis.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

As for how she’s celebrating the Holiday season this year, more than 30 years after her recent throwback photos were first taken, Kourtney gave fans a good look at her stunning home décor earlier this month.

As reported by The Sun, Kim Kardashian’s sister gave fans a mini-home tour showing off all her decorations which included three huge Christmas trees.

The star revealed at the time that she was still putting together the last few finishing touches, asking her followers to help her decide “With or without the red?” as she shared a snap of one of her trees decorated with neutral colored baubles alongside large bright red shiny ones.

She also gave fans a look at the mountain of presents she’d wrapped – all using the same theme of brown paper and dark ribbons – ready to hand out to her nearest and dearest.

Kardashian has also previously shared her passion for Christmas traditions on her official website while discussing mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

“My mom and dad have thrown a Christmas Eve party ever since I was born. The party has definitely grown over the years: Santa Claus comes to visit, along with his reindeer, elves to decorate gingerbread houses and Christmas carollers,” Kardashian told fans on kourtneykardashian.com, adding that Christmas is her “favorite holiday.”

“I look forward to the party all year! It’s really special to have loved the party as a child and now to be able to share it with my own children,” Kourtney added.