‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Wants To Get Rid Of Julie For Good, JJ Meets A Beautiful Woman

Days of our Lives spoilers for the end of the week reveal that there will be a lot of new drama brewing in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives fans will watch as Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) makes plans to get rid of Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) for good. Julie knows everything that Gabi has done to Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller) and she’s ready to tell. However, there is one problem. She’s in a coma.

After snooping around Gabi’s room and being caught, Julie and Gabi got into a heated argument and Julie ended up taking a tumble down the stairs. She was rushed to the hospital and has been unconscious ever since. However, Gabi knows that if Julie wakes up she’s in big trouble.

Not to mention, Gabi’s daughter, Arianna, has been expressing her hurt and feelings over all of the time that Gabi has already been away. If she’s busted for her latest antics, she could be forced to leave her daughter yet again.

Meanwhile, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will meet a beautiful nurse named Haley. The two will cross paths, likely at the hospital, and it seems that he may be interested in her. As Days of our Lives fans will remember, JJ has had horrible luck with the women in his life. His last relationship was with Lani Price (Sal Stowers), but she cheated on him with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), and ended up pregnant with his child.

Before that, he dated Gabi, but cheated on her with Lani. JJ’s life has been full of ups and downs, including trouble with drugs, and even plans of committing suicide. Now he’ll meet Haley, who could have some major problems of her own, but JJ will likely be there to help and understand.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) will make it clear to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) that he is not going to back off and stop fighting for custody of little Holly Jonas. Eric believes that Nicole wanted him to raise her daughter, and told him so just before the time of her death.

In the latest #DAYS, Things get heated when Sarah tries to persuade Chloe to let Eric raise Holly.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/x9WZGMq1ER — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 20, 2018

However, Chloe has a letter from Nicole claiming that she wanted her friend to raise Holly in the event of her passing. The pair will now duke it out over who gets to raise the toddler.

Meanwhile, Abigail will be secretly making plans to separate herself from Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will still living her double life.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.