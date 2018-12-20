Kourtney Kardashian Unhappy About Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Saudi Arabia Photos

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly not happy about Scott Disick and Sofia Richie’s latest photos together in Saudi Arabia.

According to a Dec. 20 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be long over, but his relationship with Sofia Richie still stings at time for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Sources tell the outlet that Kourt doesn’t like seeing the photos of her baby daddy with his new girlfriend on Instagram, and can’t shake some negative feelings she’s been having over their relationship.

“Kourtney is not happy about Sofia’s latest pics with Scott in the middle east. She is surprised and shocked things between Scott and Sofia have lasted this long. It still stings Kourtney to see Scott looking happy with another woman. — It’s something she doesn’t think she will ever get used to,” one insider dished.

The source goes on to reveal that Kardashian hasn’t been able to resist looking at Richie’s social media pages and seeing photos of her with Disick. However, she flat out refuses to watch any of Sofia’s Instagram stories, as she is worried sick that the model would notice that she has been creeping on her videos and photos, and doesn’t want to give her the satisfaction.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, tensions have allegedly been high between Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie this holiday season, as they are both vying for time with Scott Disick.

Kourtney reportedly believes that Scott should be with her and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign for Christmas, while Sofia is adamant about spending Christmas morning with her boyfriend, and already missed out on Thanksgiving with him as he was with the Kardashian family.

“Sofia loves Scott and it would break her heart if she missed him opening presents with him on Christmas because Kourtney insisted on him being alone with her and the kids. Sofia wants nothing more than to kiss Scott at midnight on New Year’s Eve and she feels it would crush her if Kourtney pressured Scott into a family event instead,” an insider revealed.

However, Richie is reportedly fearful that Kardashian is going to do something to ruin her romantic holiday plans with Disick.

Fans can likely see all the drama between Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, and Kourtney Kardashian unfold when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on the E! network sometime next year.