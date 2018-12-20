Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Will Be Married ‘Soon,’ Rapper Says

There could be another lavish Kardashian/Jenner wedding in the future. Rapper Travis Scott revealed to Rolling Stone that he hopes to tie the knot with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in the not-too-distant-future, and he is working on a “fire way” to make the proposal.

The “90210” singer recalled meeting the reality star in 2017 at Coachella, and said that the pair quickly went from being playful to being serious.

“We was just two kids, f**king around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say,'” he told the magazine. “It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.'”

Scott, born Jacques Webster, also opened up about having a baby with Jenner. Just weeks after their relationship began, Jenner was going on tour with him and, a short while later, they discovered that she was pregnant.

In February of 2018, Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi, which Scott says is the best thing that has happened in his life. The rapper says that he never lets anything come between him and his time with his daughter, which he calls “Stormi Saturday.”

In the interview, he gushed about girlfriend Jenner, saying that people — including himself — assume at first that she is obsessed with fame and money. He says people think that she always needs people around her to attend to her needs and desires. But in reality, she isn’t that way at all.

“And then you realize motherf**kers is normal as possible. I realized what really mattered to her, which is none of this s**t,” he said. “She’s the coolest motherf**ker of all time.”

Scott says the pair is inseparable, and that they keep getting closer thanks to their daughter. Celebrity watchers have speculated that the pair might get engaged soon — after the couple shared a picture of their July GQ cover with a diamond ring emoji in the caption. The pair even call each other hubby and wifey, adding fuel to the rumors.

Jenner and Scott’s relationship with the Kardashian clan has been under particular scrutiny this week, per the Inquisitr, after it was revealed that sister Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, attended one of Scott’s concerts. This news comes despite rumors that Kanye West and Travis Scott are feuding.

Scott told Rolling Stone that West is dealing with some of his own issues, but that his support of Donald Trump contradicts the message that he sends in his songs — and impacts the kids that look up to the rapper. Still, he says that he respects him as a musician, and supports him as family.