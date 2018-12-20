‘Bachelor Nation’ New Couple Alert: Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick Seemingly In Early Stages Of A Romance

“Bachelor Nation” fans were saddened to recently learn that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth had called it quits on their engagement. There had been signs for a while that the couple might be on the verge of ending their relationship, but it was still tough for Bachelorette fans when they learned that the breakup was official. Booth has seemingly already moved on to a new romance, and now there are signs that Bristowe might be dipping her toes back into the world of romance, too. In Kaitlyn’s case, it’s apparently with a very familiar face.

Some Bachelorette fans have noticed that Kaitlyn Bristowe and franchise fan-favorite Jason Tartick have been quite flirty with one another on social media lately, and have been interacting quite a bit. Fans seem to be waiting for this potential pairing, and it looks like there might actually be something going on here.

In his latest podcast, gossip king Reality Steve noted that he’s been asked about the Kaitlyn and Jason pairing quite a bit lately. Oftentimes, the gossip guru says he doesn’t know what’s going on with former contestants — and he often adds that he doesn’t care all that much. In this case, however, he seemed to have at least a nugget of a scoop for curious fans.

Reality Steve said that there is “definitely something there” in terms of a blossoming romance between Bristowe and Tartick. He added that he doesn’t know how serious things are between Kaitlyn and Jason, but from what he is hearing, this apparently is more than the two just flirting on public social media posts — or toying with Bachelorette fans.

He went on to say that he has no idea how much they have seen one another, nor does he know much about how much contact they are having. However, it does seem that this is more than just some online banter.

Neither Kaitlyn nor Jason have publicly revealed anything about this possible romance. It is worth noting that Tartick did join Bristowe — and fellow franchise veteran Olivia Caridi — for Kaitlyn’s Off the Vine podcast at the end of October. Is that what provided an initial spark between these two?

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, Kaitlyn and Shawn officially announced their split on November 2. There had been rumors swirling about this potentiality for months — and after some early denials, the Bachelorette pair confirmed their engagement had ended at the beginning of November.

Shawn was quickly romantically linked to WWE announcer Charly Arnolt, per the Inquisitr. However, he hasn’t gone overboard with flaunting this supposed new relationship via his social media pages by the looks of things.

When it comes to Kaitlyn and Jason’s possible pairing, there are signs that the two may have had a meetup with one another earlier this month, in Arizona. Bristowe shared an Instagram post noting that she was there. While it seems to have been deleted, based on numerous follower comments on that post, it sounds as if Tartick had posted something flattering about her under the picture.

On a recent picture that Tartick posted to his Instagram page, one follower noted that she had seen him at a grocery store in Arizona with Kaitlyn. The two certainly didn’t publicly showcase that they were there together at the time, but it sounds as if that might have been the case.

Jason Tartick / Instagram

Jason recently hit up Las Vegas with fellow Bachelorette buddies Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann, and Kaitlyn popped up more than once in the comments on an Instagram photo Tartick shared during the trip. In fact, at one point, the two got flirty with one another — and this did not go unnoticed by their fans.

Even though Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have not gone fully public with whatever their status is, Bachelorette fans are already loving the idea of the two being in a relationship together.

Could Kaitlyn find lasting love with Jason after her heartbreaking split from Shawn Booth? It’s too soon for fans to get too excited over this, but it looks like it’s worth watching their social media pages to see what transpires next.

There have been other couples who met thanks to their prior appearances on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette who went on to get married, and to live a happy life together. From the looks of things, fans would be pretty thrilled to see both Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe find lasting love with one another — particularly after being unsuccessful in their respective on-screen experiences. Stay tuned for additional tidbits as things progress on this front.