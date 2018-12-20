Jon Jones Willing To Pay $100K For A Shot At UFC Champ Daniel Cormier

The two keep clashing over their last two matches and what Daniel said about Jon.

Professional mixed martial arts fighter Jon Jones is a two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship light heavyweight champion, but cannot stop dwelling on a couple of past matches with a viable competitor. In fact, it’s annoyed him so much that he’s willing to pay $100,000 for a rematch.

Jon Jones is the youngest champion in UFC history and is considered to be one of the greatest professional fighters of all time. Superior athleticism apparently runs rampant in the Jones family. His older brother is NFL player Arthur Jones and his younger brother is NFL player Chandler Jones.

Even though he’s a highly acclaimed fighter, he was stripped of his title and suspended in 2015 after being arrested on felony hit and run charges. The following year he was stripped of his championship title again after failing a drug test days before his scheduled UFC 200 battle against Daniel Cormier. He was suspended again for a year.

Jon fought Daniel in 2017, defeating him in the third round to win his second UFC light heavyweight championship. But, it was later determined that Jon had failed another drug test and he was stripped of his third championship and his victory over Daniel was changed to a “no contest.”

Jon Jones to Daniel Cormier, 'I'll Donate $100k If You Fight Me' https://t.co/wAAqQCGMA9 — TMZ (@TMZ) December 20, 2018

Jon recently challenged Daniel to a rematch in the Octagon. And he’s willing to put his money where his mouth is. He tweeted just how serious he is.

“Fight me one more time and prove you’re actually the champ champ. I’ll donate $100,000 to a charity in San Diego if you accept,” Jon wrote to Daniel on Twitter.

Jon will be cleared to return to the UFC after serving his latest suspension and is scheduled to fight Alexander Gustafsson for the light heavyweight title at UFC 232 on Dec. 29. But Jon isn’t focusing on that fight, only on trying to get back at Daniel.

“Conor McGregor was an actual double Champ, the whole world knows your claim is a freaking joke. You’re more than welcome to be my first title defense,” Jon tweeted.

Jon’s beef with Daniel likely stems from comments Daniel recently made to Jim Rome when he questioned Jon’s explanation that he only had a “pinch of salt” worth of steroids in his system during their second fight, TMZ stated.

“Daddy’s baby still out there whining,” Jones said. “What proud ‘double champion’ just vacates his belt because someone else returns to the sport?”

Daniel has announced that he’s retiring from the MMA in March on his 40th birthday so if there is to be a rematch, these two will need to get it scheduled soon.