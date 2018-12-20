Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley’s Ex-Boyfriend Attempts To Extort $25K From ‘Jersey Shore’ Star

An ex-boyfriend of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Jenni “JWoww” Farley has been charged with extortion for seeking $25,000 from the MTV star in exchange for not divulging her personal secrets to the media.

Toms River, New Jersey police on Wednesday charged Thomas Lippolis with third-degree extortion, reported Page Six.

Lippolis had dated cast member Farley for close to a year 10 years ago. She was dating Lippolis when she began appearing on Jersey Shore in 2008.

Police remarked to the news outlet that Farley’s publicist received a call from Lippolis demanding money in exchange for his silence.

In an Instagram post, the Toms River Police Department featured a photo of Lippolis on their social media page, explaining the details of his arrest.

“This information had been given to Farley through her publicist who had initially received a phone call from Lippolis demanding the money,” said a portion of the post.

“I would like to applaud the Toms River Police and the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office for their professionalism, expedited response time and unwavering attention to detail that resulted in an immediate arrest after I was the target of a serious crime,” Farley told Entertainment Tonight.

“I feel fortunate to have the support of law enforcement of this caliber by my side, which has thankfully kept me and my children safe from those who have sought to victimize me,” she continued.

“While I am unable to comment any further in light of the ongoing investigation, I offer to you that I will share more once this matter is concluded, but in the meantime ask that you please respect the privacy of these legal matters so that the authorities may properly conduct their business operations,” Farley concluded.

In a 2011 episode of Jersey Shore After Hours, Farley opened up about her saga with Lippolis, saying she was “stressed” from his emotional and physical abuse. She said Lippolis “tormented her,” even threatening to let loose her dogs if she made a mistake.

The reality star continued, “His insecurities got the best of him. In Long Island, he cut all my friends away from me, my family. I couldn’t even go out with my girlfriends to have a drink. He had to be there.”

Lippolis later sued Farley, saying she owed him for $700,000 of work he did as her manager. She later won an injunction against him to stop him from releasing nude photos of her. Lippolis maintained he never intended to release the pics and said Farley “concocted this whole ordeal herself” to affect his lawsuit, according to NBC News.

At the time the pictures were taken, Farley maintained she was suffering under the effects of anesthesia taken before and after a surgical procedure she had last February and thus did not give consent for them to be taken.

Lippolis’ arrest comes in the midst of Farley’s split with her current husband Roger Mathews, whom she has been married to since 2015.