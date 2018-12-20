‘RHONY’ Alum Jill Zarin Promoting Pee-Proof Panties Icon Undies

'In the last year or so, I’ve had a leakage problem.'

Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) star Jill Zarin is the latest reality TV star to branch into the business world, offering up a line of environmentally-friendly undergarments for women to help with bladder and menstrual accidents.

As Page Six reports, Zarin has never been shy about talking about the issues that face women. And while it can be uncomfortable to talk about, it’s an undeniable fact that for women of a certain age – for example, Jill, who is 55 – urinary incontinence is an issue. An ill-timed cough or laugh can cause an embarrassing accident. Similarly, for younger women, menstruation-related accidents can cause embarrassing problems as well.

Zarin hopes to tackle all of those issues, as well as environmental concerns, through her new line of undies for women called Icon. The line will be manufactured by underwear company Thinx, which already manufactures underwear designed with menstruation in mind.

Speaking to the crowd at an Icon pop-up in New York, Jill was unsurprisingly forthright and honest about why she chose to partner with the brand.

“In the last year or so, I’ve had a leakage problem. I’m not shy to talk about anything. I share pretty much everything in my life and I laugh about it because I’m always peeing in my pants — but I’m like, ‘No, I really am, I’m not even joking.”

Zarin also noted that her new underwear line is less cumbersome than the more traditional route for women with urinary incontinence issues – which is to say, adult diapers.

“I’m too young! I don’t wear pads; I never did, I was a tampon girl. I’m sure Depends is great, but I wanted something that was more subtle.”

Further, reusable underwear is environmentally-friendly when compared to single-use, absorbent undergarments.

“It’s not good for the environment. It’s one-use, this is reusable.”

Jill is not the only Real Housewives franchise star to speak openly and candidly about the below-the-belly-button issues facing women. As Page Six reported back in 2015, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna has appeared in ads for Depends, the very undergarment that Jill Zarin wants women to eschew.

As for Jill, she hopes that her partnership with Thinx will encourage women to speak candidly and openly about their menstruation and bladder incontinence issues.

“You know, you don’t know other people have the problem until you share your story.”

Meanwhile, after a long hiatus that saw her in front of the cameras only a couple of times in the past few years, Zarin is set to return full-time to the cast of RHONY in 2019.