Queen Elizabeth Leaves Buckingham Palace For A Train Ride To Her Christmas Estate

Her Majesty is grinning from ear to ear as she mingles with fellow passengers for the holidays.

Kids dream of riding the Polar Express to visit Santa at the North Pole. The hit movie showcases waiters whipping around steaming mugs of hot chocolate, lots of singing and dancing, and festive gifts waiting to be unwrapped by incredibly excited pajama-clad kids.

Britain’s beloved Queen Elizabeth’s festive Christmas season also includes a trade ride, and the monarch appeared to be thrilled to kick off the holidays aboard a locomotive. The 92-year-old left Buckingham Palace Thursday morning to travel by train to Sandringham House in Norfolk, which is located 110 miles north of London, PEOPLE reported.

Queen Elizabeth boarded the scheduled train – in first class carriage no less – from King’s Cross Station in London to King’s Lynn, Norfolk. As she stepped off the train, she wore sensible brown shoes, a brown coat, a scarf draped across her head and the biggest genuine smile showing how thrilled she was that the holiday season was upon her.

Morning commuters could not believe that they were riding the same train with none other than the Queen. Those passengers on the platform were stunned as they watched her disembark with security nearby.

The train ride to Sandringham House is the next step in Her Majesty’s holiday schedule. On Wednesday, the Queen hosted her annual holiday lunch for members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

After Queen Elizabeth arrives in Sandringham House, other members of the royal family will join her there to celebrate Christmas. Most show up in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve, PEOPLE reported, and the family opens their gifts yet that night.

The entourage attends church together on Christmas Day, then returns to Sandringham House for a big festive lunch and then spend quality time together. Rumors swirled earlier that Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children would be spending the holidays with Kate’s family in Bucklebury.

But PEOPLE confirmed that they would indeed be joining the rest of the royal family, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Sandringham House on Christmas Day to celebrate with the Queen. They reside nearby at Anmer Hall, so they presumably will stay there.

There have been reports that the brothers and their wives have been experiencing some tension, but a source has told PEOPLE that the two couples enjoyed celebrating Christmas last year.

“They really loved Christmas and all had a wonderful time. I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together,” the source shared.