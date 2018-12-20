‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Billy And Victoria Connect

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, December 20 brings a significant change of fortune for Fen, but it’s not so good for Ana. Plus, Kyle and Lola share romantic time, Billy helps Victoria, and Sharon reaches out to Mariah.

Devon (Bryton James) was furious that Ana (Loren Lott) orchestrated a meeting to get him out of the way so she could record Fenmore’s (Zach Tinker) new demo. Ana had convinced Fen to record a cover instead of his own stuff, and he ended up doing a great job after a few false starts. Despite Devon’s fury, Ana played it anyway. After he listened to it three times, Devon decided to sign Fen, which thrilled the aspiring musician. Ana was less than happy to see that Devon had not let her be the producer when she saw Fen’s contract.

Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) revealed her money troubles to Mariah (Camryn Grimes), and Mariah paid for things, which Tessa didn’t like. Mariah reminded her it was because Sharon (Sharon Case) had fired Tessa, and Tessa would be working that night. Later, Sharon called, and Mariah ignored her. Then, she answered and just said she’s not breaking up with Tessa.

Later, at Tessa’s insistence, Mariah went over to see Sharon. Mariah scared her mom by dropping her purse and making a racket outside the front door. Once inside, they watched Thelma & Louise, and things seemed to go well until Mariah forced a conversation about Tessa. Sharon warned Mariah her feelings about the girl would never change, and Mariah accused Sharon of being Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). They did not end the evening on a good note, and Mariah vowed she wouldn’t break up with Tessa and asked Sharon to be happy for her, which Sharon couldn’t do because Tessa is a liar. Inquisitr spoilers reveal that Mariah will attempt to freeze out Sharon.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) invited Lola (Sasha Calle) to a celebration of her awesomeness. She agreed to come. Later, he pushed back the time, and Lola fell asleep on the couch. When she didn’t show, Kyle and Tessa went over to serenade Lola who woke up. Kyle went upstairs, and they laid on the bed kissing until things got too heated for Lola. Kyle reassured her that all he wanted was to be close.

At Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) she admired Billy (Jason Thompson) being a dad to their kids. Billy helped Johnny learn his lines to a song he needed to learn to sing in the school pageant. Victoria told Billy that Nikki isn’t getting better, and he said he would be there until Nikki recovered, or if the worst happened, he’d help her get through it.