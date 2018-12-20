Sandra Bullock Opens Up About Death Of Father And Two Dogs Within Weeks Of Each Other

Sandra Bullock is opening up to Ellen DeGeneres about her incredibly rough year.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Bullock suffered not one but three losses in just a short time. The actress’ father, John W. Bullock, passed away and so did her two beloved dogs all in the span of just a few short weeks. The 54-year-old touched briefly on her recent losses at the ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration this past September while she was honoring her friend Sarah Paulson but during a visit to Ellen DeGeneres’ show, People shares that Bullock got emotional when talking about her tough year.

Bullock says that this year made her realize that life happens whether or not you schedule it and that was all too true for her in recent months. The actress said that everything has really just “blown” her mind.

“My dad died, and then while my dad was failing, we get a call from the nanny … that our dog Ruby, the two-legger, had a stroke,” she explained to the talk show host. “And I’m like, ‘What, what?’ I was like, ‘Just put her on life support. Do something.’ And they go, ‘We can’t. She’s suffering.’ So I was like, ‘Okay, there’s a reason for this.’ Dad’s settled. We fly home.”

A few days later, Sandra explained that right before her father passed away, her nanny told to her that her other beloved dog had a tumor that was found on her heart and within the next three days, she would pass away. The three terrible losses came within just weeks of one another, making it an incredibly rough time for Sandra. At first, Bullock says that she tried to hold it together and thought that she would be fine but eventually, her emotions got the best of her.

“And then a week later I’m in the bathtub crying and the kids are like, ‘Is Mommy okay?’ Everyone is like, ‘Just leave Mommy in the bathtub. She’s going to be fine.”

Sandra ended up telling Ellen that that is just the way life goes but it really hurts when you lose your rides-or-die.

Bullock has been making her press rounds to promote her new Netflix film titled Bird Box and some of her other interviews have been a little more light-hearted than the one with DeGeneres. As the Inquisitr recently shared, the actress chatted about the Oscars to Fox News and brought up her genius plan for how the Oscars should be hosted following all of the Kevin Hart drama.

Sandra says that she thinks that the host or hosts should not be selected beforehand and instead be selected just before the show. That way, the host will be forced to think on their feet and Bullock thinks that the whole evening would just go a whole lot more smoothly.

Bird Box is currently streaming on Netflix.