Jennifer Lopez Sued By Photographer Michael Stewart For Using His Pic On Social Media

The photographer is suing for up to $150,000 in damages.

Even celebrities have to be careful about what they post on social media, a lesson Jennifer Lopez is currently learning the hard way. The singer and actress recently came under fire from professional photographer Michael Stewart, who is suing her for using one of his images without his permission.

According to TMZ, Stewart took a striking photo of Lopez back in June. The image features the superstar in high white pants with a blue and green striped shirt. Lopez finished off the look with a tight bun, big hoop earrings, and a wide smile. The photo garnered widespread online attention after it was posted to her Instagram by Lopez with the caption, “Today was a good day!!”

When Stewart saw the photo, he disagreed with that sentiment. As stated in his lawsuit, Stewart is claiming that he licensed the photo specifically to The Daily Mail, and that Lopez had no right to post the photo of herself to social media. Stewart even went so far as to register the image with the United States Copyright Office.

Stewart is now suing Lopez and her production company, Nuyorican Productions, for copyright infringement. He is demanding she hand over all the profits she made from the image to him, or $150,000 in damages.

Lopez has not yet responded to the allegations regarding the image. She is currently on an extensive press tour for her upcoming comedy, Second Act.

Lopez isn’t the only celebrity that’s recently come up under legal problems for posting an image of themselves on social media. Blac Chyna, Odell Beckham, Jr., Khloe Kardashian, and Jessica Simpson are just a few of the celebrities who have recently had to contend with issues from using photos taken by others. Although this is becoming a common issue among stars with social media accounts, it’s the first time such a complaint has been filed against Lopez or her production company.

