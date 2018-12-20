Teresa Giudice Will Not Visit Jailed Husband Joe For Christmas, Reports ‘Radar’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice will allegedly not be visiting jailed husband Joe Giudice for the Christmas holidays, reports Radar Online.

Rumor has it that Joe Giudice is not happy with this turn of events regarding his wife and the holiday season.

“Joe is f**king livid with Teresa right now,” a show insider told Radar. “They’re not really talking, and he is super pi**ed at her. He doesn’t even think she is coming to see him for Christmas.”

The source told the gossip outlet that although Teresa has given her public support to her husband, behind closed doors their marriage could be on its last legs.

“Joe is talking about divorcing Teresa,” alleged the source.

Radar reported that the Correctional Institute Allenwood in Pennsylvania, where Joe has remained since he turned himself in to authorities on March 23, 2016, does have visiting hours during the holiday season.

“On Monday, Christmas Eve, visiting hours are from 8-3 pm,” a prison spokesperson told Radar.

In 2014, Joe pled guilty to conspiracy and bankruptcy fraud charges. In addition to the 41 months in prison, he could face possible deportation back to Italy in connection with those charges following his jail sentence.

Kena Betancur / Getty Images

In the meantime, Teresa Giudice continues to be seen on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, where she recently duked it out with Jackie Goldschneider after the latter spoke poorly about Joe Giudice.

On a recent episode, Margaret Josephs invited everyone to her home for a tranquil brunch, complete with face masks, but the event turned out to be anything but the relaxing event Josephs was expecting.

In chatting about Danielle Staub’s bachelorette party, Melissa Gorga remarked how her husband Joe Gorga did “allow” her to have male strippers at her party prior to their wedding.

Dolores Catania called Gorga “fake scared” of her husband. This prompted Giudice to jump in to defend her family.

“You’ve been here for five minutes. If you wanna make it to 10, I would shut it if I were you!” she continued. “This is my sister-in-law.”

“Do you own her?” Goldschneider asked.

“How f**king dare you?!” Giudice shouted.”You don’t go in between family!” she yelled, slamming her utensils against the table.

Goldschneider tried to tell Giudice she was “talking about Melissa” and not about her, but Guidice was so angry she ignored her comments, remarking again, “Don’t talk about my family!”

Teresa Giudice has not formally commented on whether or not she will be visiting husband Joe in prison this Christmas.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo TV.