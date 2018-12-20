‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Sharon Turns To Rey

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, December 21, bring desperation for the Newmans as Nikki does not improve. Sharon and Rey grow closer and so do Abby and Arturo.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) swears he’ll protect his family, according to She Knows Soaps. With Victor (Eric Braeden) missing in action and completely unreachable, Nick swears that he will step up and keep the Newmans safe. He’s beside himself with worry over Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) condition. She’s simply not getting any better, and Nate (Brooks Darnell) tells Nick and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) that they have to consider preparing for the worst when it comes to Nikki.

Both Nick and Victoria worry that Victor may not make it home in time, and Nick isn’t going to let anything happen to his family while The Mustache is gone. Nick is furious that his dad isn’t around during this incredibly difficult time. Unfortunately, Nikki needs a Christmas miracle to survive, but luck may be on her side since Christmas is just a few days away.

Sharon (Sharon Case) has a close moment with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). These two have faced a growing attraction for months. Of course, Rey’s wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) showed up in Genoa City and threw a bit of a wrench in their budding relationship. However, even with Mia around, Rey struggles to fight his feelings for Sharon.

While he has tried to give Mia another chance, Rey’s heart simply isn’t in it. Similarly, Sharon has attempted numerous times to back off and respect Mia and Rey’s marriage, but with her job at the Genoa City Police Department alongside Rey, it gets difficult to continue doing the right thing day after day. Now, with Sharon even more upset about Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and the possibility that somebody is taking out the Fab Four one by one, she’s even more inclined to reach out to Rey.

Finally, Abby (Melissa Ordway) gets Arturo (Jason Canela) to open up. He keeps his past pretty locked down, but slowly as they’ve gotten closer, Abby has learned more and more about Arturo. She didn’t love hearing that Arturo slept with his sister-in-law Mia, but then, Abby hasn’t been a saint herself in that department, so on some level, she gets it.

Now he’s opening up to her more, and it looks like Abby and Arturo are on solid ground this holiday season despite all the chaos in both of their families.