Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Baby True In An Adorable Christmas Snap

The tot outshines the Christmas tree tinsel with her overwhelming cuteness.

TV personality Khloe Kardashian just shared the most adorable holiday snap of her 8-month-old daughter True with her 83 million-plus Instagram followers. The precious pic, captioned simply “Her thighs,” draws attention to the little girl’s pinch-able chubby legs as she sits in front of gifts wrapped in silver and a blindingly-bright Christmas tree.

People reported that — for the photo and True’s first Christmas — the tot wore a gray knit sweater with matching shorts. She also sported a matching beanie on top of her little head, and she flashed a glimpse of one shiny stud earring in perfect Kardashian-style.

Fans took to the Instagram pic and gushed about how precious True looked in the pic. One fan congratulated the 34-year-old for her mommy achievement and said, “Omg she is so big and so gorg.”

Still, others displayed a common reaction to an overload of cuteness that’s known as cute aggression. In other words, gazing at adorable babies make some turn into the witch from Hansel and Gretel and make them want to nibble on them — albeit — they don’t really act out on that impulse.

Take — for instance — one fan that remarked on how “cute and yummy” True looks in the photo. That fan is exhibiting dimorphous expression, and that’s when a person expresses something different from what they are actually feeling. Several others did the same, uttering phrases related to eating and delicious food such as “I be ready to eat her up” and ” Those precious little ham hocks.”

Relax — True isn’t turning followers into cannibals, and the phenomena she is eliciting in her admirers is fairly common. And –per MPR News — there are phrases to describe this urge in many different tongues. For example, in Tagalog, the word for it is gigil, “which means the gritting of teeth and the urge to pinch or squeeze something that is unbearably cute.”

So, in a nutshell, True’s many fans are simply gushing over her overwhelming cuteness when they say they might want to gobble her up. They’re not actually feeling aggression — they’re just expressing it.

True is proving to be quite photogenic, even at her tender age. True, whose full name is True Thompson, is also the daughter of basketball player Tristan Thompson. Below, True is looking her winter-best again in a black bunny ears cap and matching sweater ensemble. Those gorgeous eyes!

True receives millions of oohs and ahhs and often gets comments about how perfect she looks. Meanwhile, mommy Khloe says that she wants to pass on the importance of a good body image and self-confidence to her baby girl. The Inquisitr reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told Life & Style Magazine that she accomplishes this by performing a daily ritual with True every day.

The ritual includes Khloe Kardashian putting True in front of the mirror and doing daily affirmations with her. The famous socialite revealed that “she says something to the baby girl’s reflection, and then repeats it back to her as if she’s the one saying it.”