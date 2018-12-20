Congressman References ‘Jail Bars’ For Trump In Response To President’s ‘Steel Slats’ Tweet

A Democratic Congressman from Wisconsin took the president to task about a proposed border wall that would use steel slats in its construction, telling the commander in chief that if he wants them, he’ll get them — one way or another.

On Thursday morning, just hours after the Senate passed a spending bill to keep the government open (without funds for a controversial border wall), Trump logged onto Twitter to express his dismay with Democrats and his anger with them over national security.

The president reiterated his claims that a border wall was necessary to keep America safe, a contention that many experts disagree with, according to reporting from Politico. Nevertheless, Trump kept up his rhetoric pushing for the project, using a different term for the wall in doing so: Steel Slats.

“The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country,” Trump wrote in his tweet.

The president issued a new threat for his wall, saying he wouldn’t sign any bills that would improve America’s infrastructure problems unless Democrats agreed to fund his wall, too.

“What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS!” Trump said.

President Trump is sensitive to criticism about his so-far failed border wall promise https://t.co/OQIo0rh3n3 pic.twitter.com/HedGtpxChJ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 20, 2018

The term “steel slats,” however, prompted Congressman Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) to give Trump a piece of his mind — on both the subject of the border wall as well as the ongoing Russia investigation.

“If you really want steel slats (aka jail cell bars), I think we can help you,” the Democrat said. “Though I think you’re well on the way to getting those yourself.”

Pocan, who sits on the House Committee on Appropriations (per his House website), will likely be involved in many disputes with the president in the coming two years when Democrats take control in the House of Representatives.

It’s unclear whether Pocan will have any committee assignments in the future, but he will have an important political role tackling the Trump administration. Pocan currently co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, according to reporting from Roll Call, which means he’s leading the push from the left against Trump and for progressive causes in Congress.

As far as steel slats go, Trump is facing criticism for once again shifting his position on the wall to something less wall-like — and that criticism is coming from the right.

“[P]eople who voted for him and want the wall, went to the polls to vote for that wall, they want to know how he’s going to do this, and they want to know why he seems to be softening his stance,” said Fox and Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt, an anchor on the program who generally has a nicer demeanor to the president, per reporting from the Washington Examiner.