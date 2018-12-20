‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis, Sharon, And Victoria Fear For Their Lives

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, December 19 brings panic for Reed and Charlie. Plus, Sharon, Victoria, and Phyllis fear that whoever ran into Nikki will come after them, and Ana makes Fen an offer.

Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) went to Charlie’s (Noah Alexander Gerry) to tell him that Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is in the hospital after a hit and run. Reed planned to go and confess to hitting her, but Charlie talked him out of it by reminding him that Lily (Christel Khalil) is in prison for something similar after she confessed. Instead, the teens pooled their money and decided to take Charlie’s car to a guy out of town who can fix the damage. Mattie (Lexie Alexander) nearly overheard, but they told her they were discussing sports.

Devon (Bryton James) and Ana (Loren Lott) were at The Club, and Fen (Zach Tinker) waited on them. When Devon stepped away, Ana warned Fen not to ask about his demo because Devon hadn’t listened to it. Later, Fen asked Devon about his demo, and Devon suggested Fen stick with his job. Fen waited on Kyle (Michael Mealor) who dropped his utensils and asked Fen to pick them up, and Fen told Kyle what he could do with the fork. Ana appeared, and she offered to help him make a brand new demo because she believes in him. Fen said no because he thought Ana had no experience.

Kyle let Fen know what a boneheaded move he’d made with Ana. Kyle let Fen know that Ana is smart and driven, and while Fen got his barbs in about Kyle not moving up at Jabot, he did go and make nice with Ana. Fen apologized and asked her to create a new demo, and Ana agreed. She even agreed to pay for it.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Nick (Joshua Morrow) was furious to see Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) there. Rey said he is the one investigating the hit and run, and Nick vowed to get him taken off the case. Victoria (Amelia Heinle) tried to reach Victor (Eric Braeden), but she had no luck. Nate (Brooks Darnell) informed Victoria and Nick that Nikki needed an MRI, and once they had the details he’d know more about what Nikki was facing injury-wise. Nick vowed to make whoever did this to Nikki pay.

Jack (Peter Bergman) showed up and told Nick and Victoria that Nikki had told him about her drinking and they went to an AA meeting together. Later at Crimson Lights, Rey told Sharon (Sharon Case) about Nikki, and she rushed to Jabot to discuss the situation with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Phyllis pointed out that whoever hit Nikki may be the same person that put J.T.’s clothes in Nikki’s bed. They could all be in danger. Then, Sharon went to the hospital followed closely by Phyllis.

At the Abbott mansion, Kyle had created a beach surprise for Lola (Sasha Calle) who misses Miami. Jack told his son about how he’d wined and dined Kerry (Alice Hunter).