Naomi Campbell Goes Topless In Racy New Photo Shoot

Naomi Campbell has proved time and time again why she is one of the best supermodels in the history of fashion, and she left little to the imagination in her latest photo shoot.

The 48-year-old, who was one of the most sought-after models in the 1990s, looked absolutely stunning as she posed topless for a racy campaign for NARS Cosmetics’ Spring 2019 collection. Naomi turned up the heat in a minimal outfit that included a pair of black briefs and gladiator sandals, as reported by the Daily Mail. She wore her long dark locks in a sleek style with a mid-part, cascading down her torso and covering her breasts.

The runway queen also rocked other equally sexy outfits, including a maxi dress with thigh-high slits on the side that showcased her long and toned legs. The makeup brand announced last week that Naomi would be the new face of the spring campaign, as a way to celebrate her 20-year friendship with creator François Nars. The duo have worked together in several projects throughout the years.

“Naomi is a living icon and brings such strong personality to the camera. I have known her since the very beginning of her career. From the start, I have admired her, her beauty, and her style,” the French artist said.

Naomi Campbell will be the new face of Nars Cosmetics for the first half of 2019. We can’t think of a better way to start 2019. pic.twitter.com/DHWkMQ2Vis — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) December 19, 2018

“François and I are like family,” Naomi added.

And while Naomi is still one of the most recognizable faces of the fashion industry, it’s the new generation who’s leading the race now — including Kendall Jenner, who was recently named as Forbes’ highest-paid model of 2018. When asked to provide her “views on Kendall Jenner, 22, being the highest-paid model while saying she cherry-picks her jobs and could never do 30 shows in a season” during an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen back in September, Naomi quickly gave a pointed stare to the camera and replied “Next question!”

But clearly Naomi is still one of the biggest fashion influences around, which she proved when she was given the GQ inaugural Fashion Icon Award this year, which she said was a “wonderful honor” and that she will “cherish it for all the women in my life,” who have helped her through her amazing journey in the fashion world. Most people will remember that Naomi was one of the original supermodels of the late 1980s and 1990s, who helped revolutionize the industry. The group also included Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Eva Herzigova, Claudia Schiffer, and Elle Macpherson.