VS Model Sara Sampaio Goes Braless In New Instagram Pic From ‘Issue’ Magazine’s Photoshoot

Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio sent temperatures soaring with her new Instagram picture that was captured for the cover of Issue Magazine.

In the picture, the 27-year-old model is featured wearing a metallic brown v-neck dress with large puffed sleeves that perfectly complimented her hair color. Sampaio slid the dress off one shoulder and ditched her bra to expose plenty of cleavage. Within a few hours of going live, the picture amassed more than 122 likes and close to 500 comments where fans and followers praised the Portuguese beauty for her stunning looks and amazing figure.

While many of her fans expressed their admiration for Sampaio by using hearts and kisses emojis, others used words like “goddess,” “stunner,” “gorgeous,” “perfect,” and “amazing” to describe Sara.

“Absolutely beautiful, love those eyes,” one person commented on the picture. “Your intoxicating beauty is enchanting!” another one said.

“Simply stunning. ‏‮‪I can look [at] your picture for seconds, minutes and hours,” another person commented.

In her Instagram stories, Sampaio shared the link to her morning routine that has recently been published by Elle as part of the magazine’s “Waking Up With” segment.

In the video, Sara is featured sleeping on her bed and waking up to her alarm which she revealed that she snoozes 50 times before leaving her bed. The model revealed that whenever she is travelling or has a long day at work, she works out in the morning.

The video then features her performing some exercises wearing a black sports bra and matching gym pants which flaunted her enviable figure. She also shared how she performs leg exercises in her hotel room just using a towel.

She revealed that although she craves pancakes in the morning, she always tries to eat as healthy as possible. When she is in a hurry, she eats Greek yogurt, protein smoothie, some granola and a cup of peppermint tea.

But when there is no hurry and she is at home, she cooks some eggs for breakfast and eats some avocado, adding that if she wakes up “very late and it’s almost lunchtime, she’ll throw some steak in it,” and likes to keep her breakfast as balanced and healthy as she can.

“I love to have a warm drink in the morning, but I don’t drink coffee. I quit coffee three years ago now, I feel a lot better since I quit it. I have more energy. I really like how it makes me feel because I get a lot of anxiety.”

The beautiful model said that quitting caffeine has helped her being less “jittery.”