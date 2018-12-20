Michelle Obama Is Interviewed By Sarah Jessica Parker In Final Book Tour Stop

Parker and Obama spoke for more than an hour for a sold-out crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Michelle Obama wowed the crowds yesterday on the final stop of her book tour, where she was interviewed by Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker. The Golden Globe winning actress interviewed the former first lady on her new book, “Becoming.”

Obama wore a striking yellow Balenciaga dress from the Spring/Summer 2019 collection. She teamed the outfit with a pair of $4,000 sparkly thigh-high Balenciaga boots for the packed out crowd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The outfit was well received online, with former White House advisor Valerie Jarrett, who was present at Barclays, posting a picture of the boots from backstage.

“Well, I have never seen boots like this before. Have you?’ Jarrett wrote on Twitter. “Love that ⁦@MichelleObama⁩ chose these for her last stop on her 2018 #IAmBecoming book tour in Brooklyn, NY.”

During Obama’s eight years as first lady, she became a powerful influence in fashion. She acknowledged that she could wear a dress and it would sell out hours after she wore it.

“I did know that my clothes were making a statement, I knew that was the case,” she said. “So we decided why don’t we use this platform to uplift some young new designers who normally wouldn’t get this kind of attention, because you can change their lives, which is one of the reasons why we chose Jason Wu for my inaugural gown.”

The 54-year-old spoke candidly about her time in the White House and confessed she felt there was extra pressure on her husband in office. Harvard grad Michelle said as the first black president of the United States, former President Barack Obama and his staff felt no mistakes could be made.

It was the last date on the first leg of the mom-of-two’s “Becoming: An Intimate Conversation with Michelle Obama” tour which has sold out at arenas across the country. Meanwhile her “Becoming” book, has sold more than three million copies since its release last month.

I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed! These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too. https://t.co/tOEk59nT71 pic.twitter.com/MMQTkZ4pMY — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) December 11, 2018

In the U.S. and Canada, the book sold 725,000 copies on its first day, and within two weeks had become the No. 1 book of the year. Obama’s interview with Sarah Jessica Parker follows her appearance on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday.

The new author received backlash when asked what her thoughts were leaving the White House for the last time.

Obama quipped her final thoughts were “Bye Felecia.”

The phrase is used to say goodbye to someone you dislike or don’t care about.