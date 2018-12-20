Jennifer Lawrence Will Not Show Up At Harvey Weinstein’s Hearing After Claims He Slept With Her

Jennifer Lawrence has denied that she will be turning up to a court hearing this Thursday in support of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers after it was revealed that he bragged about having slept with her.

It was initially reported by the New York Post that she would be attending the hearing at Manhattan Supreme Court with a full security team, but the actress’s publicist Liz Mahoney has denied her alleged plans to show up. The news comes just days after another lawsuit was filed against the disgraced movie producer in which the victim claims she was left in tears after he allegedly ejaculated on her in a bathroom stall, and later performed oral sex on her forcibly.

According to the Daily Mail, the unidentified woman filed charges against Weinstein for the alleged sexual assault acts, which she claims took place at the 2013 Sundance Film Festival in Utah, and then again months later in New York City. The alleged victim, dubbed Jane Doe, was an aspiring actress back then and said she first met him at Sundance after sitting in a business meeting at the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel. She claimed that when she got up to go to the toilet, the former Hollywood mogul turned up at the stall she was using with an erection and allegedly pulled his pants down and made sexually explicit remarks before masturbating in front of her and ejaculating on her skirt.

Harvey Weinstein bragged of sex with Jennifer Lawrence, lawsuit claims https://t.co/Ax8bx7mKus pic.twitter.com/NvcW2mEk7R — Variety (@Variety) December 15, 2018

The alleged victim said Weinstein had promised her big film roles following their bathroom meeting, and the two met up again months later in NYC, where she was reportedly left in tears after he performed unwanted oral sex on her before bragging about having slept with award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

“I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar,” he allegedly claimed. Lawrence has denied having any type of sexual relationship with Weinstein, dubbing the former film producer a “predator.”

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein… I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him,” she told TMZ, adding that this was “yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

Weinstein’s representatives also denied the allegations, claiming the two had a “professional and respectful relationship.” While the Hollywood mogul helped cast Lawrence in some of her most popular movie roles, the actress has been very vocal about the issue of sexual harassment in the movie industry and showed her support toward his victims often.