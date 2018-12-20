Kim Kardashian Shows Off Slim Figure In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

It might be almost Christmas time, but Kim Kardashian is clearly thinking about her next vacation to a tropical place.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her incredible body in a tiny pink sequin bikini as she posed for a mirror selfie, which she shared on Instagram with her 122 million followers. Kim was seen posing in what appears to be her personal closet, which is filled with dozens of exquisite bags and shoes. She wore minimal makeup and let her signature long dark locks cascade down her back.

Kim expressed the desire to be tanner by candidly admitting she needs “a spray tan,” but the 38-year-old’s fans were quick to shower her with compliments. “You need nothing….You’re absolutely perfect,” one fan said. Another wrote “Amazing photo. Amazing woman,” and one even joked, “Same, wanna pay for mine?” followed by a series of laughing emojis.

The brunette beauty also took to her Instagram stories to show that there’s not bad blood between her family members as she and husband Kanye West attended Travis Scott’s show in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Their outing came after Kanye claimed Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend had let his nemesis Drake use his verse on their hit tune “Sickomode” to “sneak diss” him.

The whole thing started when Drake took to Twitter to claim that Drake had threatened him and his family, and at one point brought Travis’s name up too, which Kylie was not happy about at all. In fact, things were so shaky at one point that sources said she wanted to drop out of Kim and Kanye’s Christmas party, where the whole Kardashian-Jenner family will gather, and spend the holidays with Travis and their baby girl, Stormi Webster, instead.

“Kylie is super-loyal to Travis and now Kanye’s publicly slammed him, there’s no way Kylie will be in the same room as Kanye. She’s already told Kim they’re skipping the traditional Christmas Eve family party and wants to stay away from Kanye,” a source told the Sun.

However, Kanye later shared on Twitter that he and Travis had chatted, and that they were on good terms. And when Travis posted a selfie of himself wearing a Nike T-shirt, and fans thought that was just another subtle jab aimed at Kanye (who works with rival Adidas), Kylie came to her baby father’s defense, claiming he was “not being petty” and that “it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.”

And with Kim and Kanye showing up at the “Goosebumps” rapper’s L.A. show, it seems like the family are ready to leave the drama in the past and move on.