Michael Rapaport Receives Backlash For Blasting Both Ariana Grande And Kim Kardashian

The actor claimed Ariana acts like a child and would be less than attractive without make-up.

Actor Michael Rapaport has come under fire for comments he made about both Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian. The Atypical star poked fun out of 27-year-old singer Grande’s appearance on Wednesday.

“Ariana Grande is 27 acts 12, you take off those boots she hides her legs in, the cat eye make up and the genie pony tale and I think there’s hotter women working the counter at Starbucks no disrespect to Starbucks,” he said on Twitter and Instagram.

He including an older, makeup-free photo of the “No Tears Left To Cry” artist and a link to his podcast. After facing extreme backlash from Grande’s faithful fandom the “Arianators,” the former stand-up comedian fired back. Rapaport tweeted that he regularly bashes the appearances of polarizing political figures such as Laura Ingraham and Melania Trump. He claimed he is praised when he does that, but criticized for hating women when he talks about Grande.

Not content with the fanfare over his Ariana Grande remarks, the 48-year-old slid into the comment section of Kim Kardashian’s latest selfie. The reality star took a snap of herself in a pink sequined bikini for her 122 million Instagram followers.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star captioned the image, “I need a spray tan.”

Rapaport replied, “You hate yourself.”

His commentary sparked more fury, with singer Noah Cyrus accusing him of “attacking women for likes.”

This past Saturday Rapaport was forced to apologize for mocking Pete Davidson after the Saturday Night Live star posted a note on Instagram suggesting a desire to commit suicide.

“Pete Davidson & KANYE must really not have Homeboys for real,” Rapaport wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “These are 2 whinny ass bitching ass social media Babies.”

Rapaport posted videos impersonating the two stars crying over Ariana Grande and Drake, two people who Davidson and West were recently engaged in feuds with.

Meanwhile, Rapaport has appeared in over a hundred film and television roles. He has had parts in Friends, Justified, and Boston Public. He has made headlines over the past year for his expletive-laden online rants criticizing President Donald Trump and other prominent conservative figures.

He called Fox News host Laura Ingraham a “filthy pig,” and described Vice President Mike Pence as a “selfish f**k” for his decision to walk out of a Colts game over players protesting the national anthem. He has also blasted Trump as a “f***ing dummy” for his positions on climate change.