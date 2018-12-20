'That’s how a perpetrator rationalizes when he is caught,' says Dushku in an op-ed.

Eliza Dushku has responded to Bull star Michael Weatherly’s statement about her $9.5 million settlement that was paid to her by CBS after she reported him for sexual harassment. Dushku, who was written off the show after she complained about several instances of inappropriate behavior on the part of Weatherly, has written an op-ed to indicate that she’s not inclined to forgive the actor who continues to star in the CBS series, and her termination wasn’t as a result of anything she did wrong.

Vanity Fair says that Dushku isn’t walking quietly away from the sexual harassment matter after the terms were revealed as a result of an independent deep-dive into the history of harassment and assault at CBS on the heels of the firing of Les Moonves. When the settlement was uncovered and made public last week, Weatherly released a statement in which he explained that Dushku misunderstood his attempts at joking around.

“During the course of taping our show, I made some jokes mocking some lines in the script. When Eliza told me that she wasn’t comfortable with my language and attempt at humor, I was mortified to have offended her and immediately apologized. After reflecting on this further, I better understand that what I said was both not funny and not appropriate and I am sorry and regret the pain this caused Eliza.”

But Dushku is calling foul on Weatherly being playful, saying that his behavior seemed “like a deeply insecure power play, about a need to dominate and demean.”

She says Weatherly’s reaction is the way harassers behave when they are caught.

“That’s how a perpetrator rationalizes when he is caught. I do not want to hear that I have a ‘humor deficit’ or can’t take a joke. I did not over-react. I took a job and because I did not want to be harassed, I was fired.”

Dushku continues saying that Weatherly had ample time to apologize to her in the last year, yet did not tell her he was sorry, only expressing some embarrassment when the payout was made public last week by a third party investigation.

In her op-ed, Dushku went into further detail about Weatherly’s behavior, saying that on the set of Bull, the actor boasted about his sperm and his special relationship with Moonves, that was intended as a threat.

“Weatherly wielded this special friendship as an amulet and, as I can see now, as a threat.”

Per the Inquisitr, Michael Weatherly insists he didn’t demand that Dushku be fired after she complained, but the end result remains the same and Dushku says he did nothing to prevent it.