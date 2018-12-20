Beyonce, Jessica Biel, Gwenyth and Catherine Zeta-Jones Are Among Superstars With Intriguing Prenups

When Jay-Z “put a ring on it,” he guaranteed she’d be given $5 million per kid.

Prince Harry might have refused to sign a prenuptial agreement before he and Meghan Markle married, but other loaded superstars decided to protect their assets and signed one with their significant other before walking down the aisle.

Prenups help protect assets going into a marriage and some of what is accrued during the marriage. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel began dating in 2009 after hanging out at a Golden Globes party. They tied the knot in Italy after a brief breakup in 2011, but were sure to draw up a prenup first, reports Women’s Health.

According to the magazine, if Justin cheats, Jessica will receive $500,000 as part of a lifestyle clause in the contract. Since Justin is worth hundreds of millions, that particular payout really wouldn’t make a dent in his bank account.

Jay-Z and Beyonce began dating when she was just 19. Eight years later, they wed in a top-secret ceremony. The longevity of their relationship holds promise for the future, but just in case, they have a very detailed plan of action.

They reportedly signed a prenup that awards Beyond $5 million for each child and another $10 million if the marriage ended before two years. They married in 2008. After that, she’d receive another $1 million per year that they remained married, up to 15 years total, Women’s Health reported.

Despite the big gap in years between their ages, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ marriage has lasted since they first met in 1996 at the Deauville Film Festival. Michael proposed on New Year’s Eve three years later, one month after Catherine discovered she was pregnant.

He presented her with an antique 10-carat diamond ring estimated to cost $1 million. If they divorce, Catherine would reportedly receive $2.8 million for each year of marriage. If Michael cheated, she would also net a $5 million bonus.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg and wife Priscilla Chan were college sweethearts at Harvard and wed in 2012. They have two children and a strange prenup. According to the book Once You’re Lucky, Twice You’re Good, Priscilla had Mark sign a relationship agreement that when they moved in together, they were required to have a date night once per week and spend 100 minutes of alone time aside from the office and their home.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, both worth millions, wouldn’t wed without a prenup, Women’s Health reported. They both have been married before and knew they needed one the second time around, no matter how much in love they are. Their prenup protected previously earned prenups and their children.

There are a handful more incredibly interesting prenups among the stars as reported by Women’s Health, except they were enacted when those relationships sadly failed.