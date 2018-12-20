Halle Berry Wears ‘Christmas Crown’ Made By Her Kids, Fur Jacket, And No Pants In New Instagram Pic

Actress Halle Berry turned an opportunity to show off her kids’ arts and crafts project into a sexy photo shoot for her 4.2 million Instagram followers.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner is the proud mother of two children. She has a 10-year-old daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, from her five-year relationship with model Gabriel Aubry, and a 5-year-old son, Maceo Robert Martinez, whom she shares with her third ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez.

As most people are doing this week, Berry is busy getting her household ready for Christmas. A few days ago, she posted a photo on Instagram of Maceo in plaid pajamas with a holly-adorned holiday wreath around his neck. “Believe in the magic of Christmas,” she captioned the pic, adding a Christmas tree and sparkles emoji for more effect.

Then, on Tuesday, December 18, the Catwoman star posted a snapshot featuring an old-fashioned lantern being held in front of greenery decorated with white lights. “It’s beginning to look a lot like… [Christmas tree and sparkles emoji],” she wrote on Instagram.

In her latest Instagram post, the Revlon spokesmodel is makeup-free and beautifully wearing a “Christmas crown” on her head that her crafty kids created for her with construction paper, scissors, and glue. The headpiece has reindeer antlers and white snowflakes on it and perfectly fits Berry.

The only other item the gorgeous star is wearing in the snapshot, which was taken outside in a garden, is a short, purple fur jacket. She doesn’t have any pants on and is casually showing off her very toned legs.

The post has racked up more than 35,500 likes in its first five hours online, and many of her followers have positively commented on it. Other fans used the comments section to write holiday greetings to Berry and her family of three.

The talented actress will next be seen on the silver screen in John Wick: Chapter 3, which is slated to be released on May 17. Berry is playing Sofia, an assassin, in the Keanu Reeves-led film that costars Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Angelica Huston, Mark Dacascos, and Lance Reddick.

Reeves told Entertainment Weekly that Sofia and Wick have a past history together and, in the new movie, he travels to the Middle East to find her and ask for her help.

Dog-lover Berry — who has two pups, Jax and Ro — got to work with Belgian Malinois hounds in John Wick: Chapter 3. “Halle’s [on-screen] two dogs are symbolic of someone she’s lost,” director Chad Stahelski explained to Entertainment Weekly, revealing that the film has an action sequence centered around her “canine assistants.”