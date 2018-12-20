NBA Rumors: Former Bucks PG Jason Terry Explains Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Will ‘Never’ Join A Superteam

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo win an NBA title without help from other superstars?

With the emergence of numerous superteams, most people believe that an NBA team needs at least three superstars on their roster in order to have a real chance of contending for the NBA championship title. In the past years, the league has witnessed several big names leaving their respective teams to join other NBA superstars. Some of them include Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Paul George, and LeBron James.

However, according to Jason Terry, people should count Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo out of the lists of superstars who are willing to swallow their pride just to win an NBA championship title. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Bleacher Report, Terry, who played with Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee for two seasons, said that “never in a million years” he would expect “The Greek Freak” to join forces with other NBA superstars to form a superteam.

“Giannis, his DNA, his makeup is, he has the ability to carry a team to the championship level himself,” Terry said.

“I think he’s still enjoying the challenge of trying to take on the world’s best, like LeBron, head to head. Trying to take on guys like KD head-to-head. And he’s really enjoying that matchup and embracing it. I mean, he wants to be the best player in the NBA. I’ve heard him say that on multiple occasions.”

Speculation swirls around Anthony Davis' future.

Next year, it will be Giannis Antetokounmpo's turn.

That's today's NBA, where the wheels of change are constant. But what if Giannis is ready to break the wheel?https://t.co/oDHAXpfQjj — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) December 19, 2018

Bringing a Larry O’Brien Trophy to Milwaukee after decades of title drought will undeniably help Giannis Antetokounmpo establish himself as one of the best players in the NBA. It will serve as a wakeup call to all the players in the league that they don’t need to join a superteam just to win an NBA championship title. If Antetokounmpo can influence everyone with his mindset, there’s a chance future NBA seasons will become more competitive and less predictable.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still far from reaching his main goal, but every night, he continues to show impressive performances on both ends of the floor. In 27 games he played this season, the 24-year-old power forward is posting incredible statistics, averaging 26.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 1.3 steals on 58.9 percent shooting from the field. As of now, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are sitting in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 20-9 record.

Aside from joining a superteam, Giannis Antetokounmpo is also not fond of training with other NBA superstars. After working out with Kobe Bryant, Antetokounmpo declined invitations from LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony, saying that he does not want to give players from opposing teams the opportunity to study his game.