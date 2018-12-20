Tammy Hembrow Puts Her Booty On Display In Dangerously Short Shorts In Latest Instagram Snap

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow is notorious for flaunting her enviable body in sexy photos posted to her account on the social media platform. She did just that this week with a new post in which she modeled some risque clothing from her collection.

On Wednesday, December 19, the blonde bombshell added a new steamy photo to her Instagram account that sent hearts soaring. In the racy snap, Tammy posed for her 9 million followers on the social media platform in an all-white ensemble from her Saski collection, informing her followers that the pieces that made up her look were back in stock.

Her outfit was comprised of a pair of dangerously short high waisted white booty shorts that flashed the model’s sculpted derriere and put her signature curves on display, simultaneously flaunting Tammy’s small waist and toned legs. She paired the tiny bottoms with a matching white hoodie, which she pulled up to slightly show off her flat stomach and washboard abs. The fitness model completed the monochrome look with a pair of tall white socks and chunky sneakers of the same color.

Tammy styled her signature blonde tresses in a half ponytail, with some pieces flying in front of her face, as it seems she was in the act of turning her head towards the camera as the shot was taken. Her minimal makeup look was accentuated by a highlighter that gleamed under the lights, as she posed and gave the camera a sultry look.

The social media star’s followers seemed to love the sexy shot, or maybe just the fact that the pieces were restocked, as they awarded the post nearly 200,000 likes in just nine hours of going live, and showered Tammy with hundreds of comments in praise of her beauty.

Shortly after Tammy shared the sexy shot, she added a second post to her Instagram account that shared some even bigger news than items being replenished from her store–that her older sister Emilee had given birth to a baby boy.

“Words can’t begin to describe this moment,” Tammy captioned a photo of her standing over the hospital bed her sister sat in holding her new baby.

Hembrow also used the caption to reveal that she was a part of the baby’s delivery, telling her followers that she “literally pulled him out.”

“I never got to have a natural birth so thank you so much for letting me be apart [sic] of it,” she wrote.