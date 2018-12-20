Joe Biden Has Higher Favorability Ratings Than Donald Trump

More than half of all Americans give Biden favorable marks, while an even larger number give Trump unfavorable marks.

We’re less than two years away from the 2020 presidential election, and already, people are starting to think about who might run against current President Donald Trump.

One of the individuals pundits think is certainly going to run is former Democratic vice president Joe Biden. And according to recent polling data, he might have the strongest chance of defeating the current commander-in-chief.

A recent poll from Quinnipiac University demonstrates that a vast majority of Americans have an unfavorable view of Trump. Fifty-six percent of respondents said they didn’t hold the president in high regard, while just 40 percent said they viewed him favorably.

Several Democratic names had net positives, including Bernie Sanders, who had a favorable view rate of 44 percent, with 42 percent of Americans finding him unfavorable. Beto O’Rourke was seen as favorable by only 24 percent, but less (20 percent) said they had unfavorable views of the Texas Democrat. That’s because 55 percent said they hadn’t heard enough to make an opinion.

But Biden seemed to outperform all other Democrats who are considered possible to run against Trump. Fifty-three percent of Americans, according to the poll, found Biden to be favorable in their view, with just 33 percent saying they found him unfavorable.

Eighty-two percent of likely Democratic caucusgoers say they have a favorable view of Joe Biden, and 15 percent view him unfavorably. https://t.co/ixc4KoA7Sd — Delaware Online (@delawareonline) December 16, 2018

Biden does well in a demographic group that generally favors Trump as well – white men. While no other Democratic name in the poll garnered a net positive rating among white men, Biden did, with 49 percent liking him and 43 percent saying they viewed him unfavorably.

While the poll did not directly ask respondents who they would prefer in 2020, the findings are the clearest yet that indicate Trump may be vulnerable to Biden, should the Democrat choose to run.

According to Biden himself, however, it may not require only him to run in order to defeat Trump.

“I think anybody can beat him,” Biden said of the president, according to an earlier report from the Inquisitr.

Yet even as he suggested that others could take on Trump just as well, Biden also said that attributes he possesses may make him the best choice.

“The issues that we face as a country today are the issues that have been in my wheelhouse, that I’ve worked on my whole life,” Biden said to an audience at the University of Montana earlier this month.

The Quinnipiac poll did ask one question about 2020, asking respondents to answer whether they thought Trump would run for re-election. A clear majority (81 percent) said he would, with just 16 percent saying that Trump would not run again.