‘Vikings’ Season 5, Episode 14: Show’s Creator Discusses The Death Of That Character And Hints At His Return

Michael Hirst reveals Ivar's motivation as well as suggesting that viewers may not have seen the end of this character just yet.

The death of this character was unexpected in Episode 14 of Vikings. Coming about at the very end of the episode, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, explains why this death occurred.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 14 (titled “The Lost Moment”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 14 of History Channel’s Vikings saw the unexpected death of the Seer (John Kavanagh). While the Seer was ancient and had been present since the start of the series, the manner of his death came as a complete shock. As previously noted in the Vikings recap by the Inquisitr, when Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen) visited the Seer and didn’t like what he heard in Episode 14, Ivar hit the Seer with an ax, causing his demise.

Many viewers took to Twitter to view their opinion of the Seer’s death at the hands of Ivar the Boneless. Mostly, they felt that Ivar had gone too far and he was now entering a very dangerous territory where his possible madness was becoming more destructive for Kattegat.

However, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, saw this death differently, according to an interview he did with Variety. For Hirst, the scene was more about showing Ivar’s power as a ruler rather than his possible downward spiral into madness.

“To me, it was more to do with what Ivar felt that he was capable of doing as the supreme ruler,” Hirst explained.

“What he does or tries to do is so shocking and unexpected that it says more about Ivar’s ambitions and what’s happening in Ivar’s head.”

While Ivar may have struck the Seer with an ax, Hirst also hints at the possibility that the Seer isn’t really dead. Or, at least not in the sense that Vikings viewers believe he is.

“My point is that actually you can’t kill the Seer because the Seer is already dead. He is in a half-life between life and death. However… Ivar thinks he’s killed the Seer [but] he may not have killed him because the Seer isn’t mortal in the way other men are mortal. He may appear in different guises or in the future in different ways. But I don’t think a human — even a demigod as Ivar now claims to be — I don’t think they’re capable of removing the conscious or spiritual guide that’s been there since the beginning of time and will probably be there until the end of the Vikings age.”

As for how this might eventuate in future episodes of Vikings, viewers will just have to tune in to find out more.

Vikings returns on Wednesday, December 26, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. History Channel provides the following synopsis for Episode 15 (titled “Hell”).