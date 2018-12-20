Florida Veteran Starts GoFundMe Page To Raise $1 Billion For Trump’s Border Wall

Since Monday, the page has already racked in $1 million.

Trump’s infamous proposed border wall was one of the most highly talked about promises of his campaign. Thus far, there has been very little progress made. The president is currently working with lawmakers to help gather together the exuberant funds necessary for the project. He’s even threatened to temporarily shut down the U.S. government if the necessary funding isn’t provided. If Congressional lawmakers fail to have a spending measure passed by midnight on Friday, several sectors of federal government will have no other option but to shut down. Meanwhile, one Florida veteran has decided to take matters into his own hands, according to WXYZ News.

A man named Brian Kolfage started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the border wall with a goal set at a hefty $1 billion. Kolfage is a Purple Heart recipient and triple amputee veteran. He feels that it is up to American citizens to do their share to get the border wall project moving. Because the government has accepted private donations in the past, he believes the money raised from this page can be used for the intended purpose. He even claims to refund every penny donated if the page does not reach the $1 billion goal. The page is linked to Kolfage’s verified Facebook account to show credibility and provides his contact information for questions regarding the campaign.

Go Fund Me launched to pay for Trump's border wall, nears $1M in two days https://t.co/7uKgxsjCFs pic.twitter.com/ipq0NvvgQi — KATU News (@KATUNews) December 19, 2018

Kolfage lost three limbs while serving for the United States Air Force in Iraq. He’s hoping his story will inspire others to do their part in ensuring the protection of the nation. “As a veteran who has given so much, 3 limbs, I feel deeply invested to this nation to ensure future generations have everything we have today. Too many Americans have been murdered by illegal aliens and too many illegals are taking advantage of the United States taxpayers with no means of ever contributing to our society,” Kolfage wrote. He is reaching out specifically to those who voted for Trump in the past election, all 63 million of them. “If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly [$5 billion], even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this,” Kolfage finished his plea.

The fundraising page is entitled “We the People will Build the Wall” and it has drawn in over $1 million since it was started on Monday. More than 20,000 people have donated to the border wall cause.