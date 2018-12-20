Watch Big Bash League Cricket Live Stream: Melbourne Renegades Vs. Perth Scorchers, Start Time, Preview

The eighth season of Australia's colorful T20 franchise cricket league is underway with last season's table-topping Perth Scorchers visiting the Melbourne Renegades.

The eighth edition of Australia’s KFC Big Bash League franchise cricket tournament is underway. On Thursday, the three-time champions and last season’s first-place finisher, the Perth Scorchers, will be making their 2018-2019 debut when they visit Melbourne to face a weakened Renegades team that will miss two top players, including captain Aaron Finch, according to BetFair. This T20 match will be live streamed from Melbourne’s Docklands.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers KFC Big Bash League Match Number Two, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Australian Eastern Time and 5:15 p.m. Western on Thursday, December 20 at the 53,000-seat Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. In India, that start time will be 1:45 p.m. local time, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match will start streaming at 8:15 a.m. In the United States, cricket fans can watch the Renegades-Scorchers contest live stream at 3:15 a.m. ET and 12:15 a.m. PT on Thursday.

Perth will be favored to win the match and the entire tournament, as they bring back most of the lineup that won eight of 10 matches last season, only to be eliminated in the playoff semifinal by the Hobart Hurricanes. But in eight matches in BBL history, Melbourne has never beaten Perth home or away, as the Stats Zone notes.

The Scorchers also feature an intimidating attack with the ball, featuring five fast bowlers, CricTracker reports, including England’s David Willey, and team captain Mitchell Marsh. Andrew Tye also returns to the fast bowling attack after claiming 16 wickets last season, despite appearing in just six matches.

For Melbourne, Afghan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi returns to action from the BBL Seven squad, while the team will see the arrival of Dan Christian from the Hurricanes, according to the West Australian.

Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammed Nabi returns to the Melbourne XI on Thursday. Michael Dodge / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the action in the Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers match, the second match of the 59-game 2018/2019 KFC Big Bash League season, in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the T20 franchise league match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be rung up.

In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers will be carried by BT Sport and may be accessed inside the U.K. only. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the Big Bash League showdown. And of course, in Australia itself, 7 Plus Sports will live stream 43 of the 59 KFC Big Bash League matches, including Thursday’s Melbourne Renegades vs. Perth Scorchers showdown.