Noah Centineo & Lana Condor Officially Annouce ‘To All The Boys’ Sequel, Tease John Ambrose Casting

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor are officially announcing the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel on Netflix. The co-stars starred in a cute new Christmas themed video to announce the new movie and even teased the casting of the character, John Ambrose.

According to a December 19 report by Just Jared, Lana Confor is seen sitting in a bedroom and writing out a list of gifts to give her friends, Noah Centineo and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before writer Jenny Han when Noah calls his co-star on Facetime.

The pair talks about the sequel and their excitement to return as their beloved characters, Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey. While they’re talking to each other, Lana reveals that she has another call and picks it up. She seems excited about who is on the other line and then tells the person that he would make a perfect John Ambrose.

As many fans of the book series already know, the character of John Ambrose is huge in the second book and will likely be the same in the sequel. In the novel, John Ambrose comes back into the lives of Lara Jean and his friends from his former school. He and Lara Jean bond over his grandmother, Stormi, a woman whom Lara often visits at a local nursing home.

Eventually, Lara Jean and Peter go through a rough patch when she begins spending time with John Ambrose, and he’s helping his former girlfriend, Gen, through some personal issues.

The friends then engaged in a former childhood game they used to play and all chaos breaks loose.

It's official: A #ToAllTheBoys sequel is on the way with John Ambrose set to return. https://t.co/qceNRCUSQV — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 19, 2018

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Noah Centineo became an “internet boyfriend” after the movie was a hit on Netflix. The actor gained a huge fan following and became a celebrity crush for many fans.

Back in September, Noah revealed what he looks for in his ideal woman.

“Someone who takes care of themselves and someone honest. Those are really the two big things for me,” he revealed.

“I’d much rather meet someone randomly, like whether that’s me out doing something that I love to do, because if you’re out doing something that you love to do and you meet someone doing something they love to do then you’re doing things you love to do at the same place, then odds are you like the same things and you have similar interests to talk about,” the actor added.

Fans will soon be able to watch the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel on Netflix and should follow the streaming site for updates on the movie.