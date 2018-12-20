Apple Cider Vinegar Could Help You Shed The ‘Holiday Pounds’ This Year

If you’re like most people, you’re probably going to load up on a lot of treats this holiday season. Cookies, eggnog, large family meals, and other food items will be consumed by many this year, and with that, a significant number of people will see larger waist sizes as a result.

In fact, the average person will gain around 1.3 pounds in the last months of fall up to the New Year. And while that doesn’t sound like a big gain, shedding those pounds turns out to be very difficult. According to one study from Cornell University, it will take five months or more to shed the weight we gain in the holiday season for about 50 percent of people, per reporting from Real Simple.

How are we supposed to combat the temptation to over-indulge ourselves during the holiday season? For some, exercise and moderation will be necessary, but for others, there may be another way – apple cider vinegar.

That’s right – the ingredient that’s commonly used in salad dressing and other foodstuffs like preservatives can also help you slim down and eat less during the holiday season. How is it possible? Apparently, just a small amount of apple cider vinegar simply makes you less hungry.

Why apple cider vinegar is possibly the BEST weight loss method https://t.co/fCfkMHKqfo pic.twitter.com/JGwytoHNiE — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 19, 2018

Apple cider vinegar is demonstratively a way to make you want to eat less. The ingredient basically increases your satiety levels — the feeling you get when you’re satisfied, or full, with what you’ve already eaten, according to reporting from Express.

The proof of apple cider vinegar’s efficacy has been seen in studies that have been done about its benefits. One investigative study about it took a look at 175 obese individuals. Those who took a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar daily eventually lost 2.6 pounds after the study’s conclusion. Those who drank two tablespoons lost just under four pounds.

It isn’t just weight loss that makes apple cider vinegar so good for you — it has other benefits as well. For instance, it can kill harmful bacteria in your stomach, helping you with digestive issues in some cases.

Apple cider vinegar has also been shown to lower cholesterol and blood pressure levels in humans. In animal tests, regular consumption of the vinegar even reduced the size of tumors, although there’s no proof yet that it could have the same effect on humans.

Still, the weight loss benefits alone could make drinking a little bit of apple cider vinegar daily a good thing, especially for those who have a hard time shedding the holiday weight gain.