Indiana Mom Taylor Cumings Arrested After Police Found Her Kids Home Alone Watching The Movie ‘Home Alone’

Police in Indiana have arrested mom Taylor Cumings after they found her two young children home alone — gathered around a television watching the movie Home Alone.

The incident took place this week in Muncie, where police said they found two boys, ages 7 and 4, alone in their home while their mother went to her job at the Youth Opportunity Center. As USA Today reported, the 25-year-old mom had kept the older child home from school so he could watch his younger brother, who was home sick for the day.

Police received an anonymous tip about the children and made a visit to the home, where officers said they found them watching the 1990 comedy starring Macaulay Culkin about a boy whose parents accidentally forget him at home while the rest of the family flew to Paris for Christmas.

The report noted that the boys were frightened when police officers showed up at the home, with the older boy running to a phone to call his aunt. She quickly arrived and persuaded the boys into opening the door for the officers.

Taylor Cumings arrived shortly afterward, telling officers that she had been working since 7 a.m. and could not find a babysitter to take care of the young boys. She also admitted to police that she had kept them home alone before, though she “always stays with her children or has a babysitter.”

The story attracted viral attention, with a number of national news outlets picking up the story and noting the strange circumstances of the movie the boys were watching at the time police found them. Some expressed sympathy for the mother, who was leaving them at home so she could go to work and not otherwise being irresponsible. In other instances, parents have been arrested for leaving children at home while they went out to bars or other more selfish endeavors.

After a similar case in 2017 in which parents left their newborn baby in the care of an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old on a mall bench while they went to work, a number of people came together online to raise money for the family and help them get the care they needed so both parents would not need to work.

Taylor Cumings was later arrested on a count of neglect of a dependent. She was taken to the Delaware County Jail on $10,000 bond. The boys remained under the care of their aunt.