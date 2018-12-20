Sofia Richie Worried That Kourtney Kardashian Will Ruin Her Christmas With Scott Disick

Sofia Richie is said to be a bit worried about her romantic Christmas plans with her boyfriend Scott Disick, as she believes that Kourtney Kardashian could ruin her big holiday plans.

According to a December 19 report by Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie desperately wants to spend Christmas Day with her boyfriend Scott Disick. However, she’s worried that he’ll leave her behind in order to spend the day with Kourtney Kardashian and their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

In addition, Richie also wants to spend New Year’s Eve with Disick and kiss him at midnight as they ring in the new year. However, she’s worried that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will take him away from her like she did on Thanksgiving.

“Sofia loves Scott and it would break her heart if she missed him opening presents with him on Christmas because Kourtney insisted on him being alone with her and the kids. Sofia wants nothing more than to kiss Scott at midnight on New Year’s Eve and she feels it would crush her if Kourtney pressured Scott into a family event instead,” an insider revealed.

“Sofia is looking forward to the upcoming holidays, she just worries that Kourtney will do something to ruin her plans,” the source added.

However, Scott Disick did recently miss the birthdays of his sons, Mason and Reign, while he and Sofia Richie were on vacation in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, back at home, Kourtney threw Mason an epic Fornite themed birthday party while he was out of town.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has also allegedly been expressing her concern over Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s close-knit relationship.

Sources reveal that Richie thinks it is “odd” that Disick and Kardashian spend so much time together and have such a close friendship. While Sofia reportedly understands that they need to be close in order to keep a positive and productive co-parenting relationship, she doesn’t believe that they need to do things such as post photos together online or even wear matching pajamas for the holidays.

However, things may be getting better between the trio. Last month, Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia were spotted having dinner together on two separate occasions. The group reportedly talked about issues with the kids and took a big step in Kardashian and Richie’s relationship.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s boyfriend, Scott Disick, and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season next year.