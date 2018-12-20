Georgia Fowler Goes Topless At The Beach For A ‘Gritty & Golden’ Photo On Instagram

Georgia Fowler stunned in her latest Instagram photo, where she posed topless at the beach. The model looked right into the camera, as her face and body were covered in a golden shimmer. She grabbed her left shoulder with her right hand, censoring her curves, as the rest of her makeup was left fairly simple: pink lipstick and just a little bit of mascara. Her hair was slicked back, potentially in a bun, as the model captioned it, “Always be gritty and golden || For VOGUE BEAUTY.” Fans let her know that it was an “epic shot/face,” “Still love this shoot lovely lady!” and “Mostly golden, little grit.”

This is the model’s second beach photo in two days as she shared another picture of herself at the beach in a one-piece swimsuit. The black one-piece had three white stripes, as she held a blond baby in her arms. Georgia smiled for the camera as she wore her hair in a high loose bun.

And five days ago, Fowler shared a post of herself submerged in pool or ocean water. It was geo-tagged Los Angeles, as she wore a zebra-print bikini, and propped herself up with her arms. She joked, “Sleeping here.”

Georgia has a fun sense of humor, which is evident on her page. Her Instagram Stories includes a short video of her looking completely flushed and sweaty, which a caption, “That was no joke.” Another photo showed a serene view of the water from inside a nice house, while a third was of Fowler striking a yoga pose at the studio in black leggings and a white tank top.

And as a model who’s found tons of success, she has a lot of good advice for anyone who might want to follow in her footsteps. This is what she revealed to Vogue.

“I wish I’d known not to take anything personally. Getting cast isn’t really about whether you’re the most beautiful or not, it can be for so many reasons. I’d tell myself to take it all with a pinch of salt, and always love yourself and it’ll be okay. You can’t be everyone’s favourite, so you shouldn’t even try and change yourself.”

Georgia also explained that “It’s exciting to be able to have your voice, to show your personality through your social media outputs,” as she enjoys “the ability to morph into any character you’ve always wanted to be. I always find it quite fun. It’s being able to do so much more than just being an image.”