Selena Gomez Shows Off Abs In Sports Bra And Leggings After Re-Emerging Into Public Following Rehab Stint

Selena Gomez is back in the public eye and looking better than ever.

New photos published by the Daily Mail show Selena looking happy and healthy as she enjoyed a hike in Malibu Hills with her bodyguard and two pals. Gomez looked sporty-chic in a white sports bra, black and white leggings from her collaboration with Puma, and a pair of black sneakers.

The actress went makeup-free and wore her hair in a low ponytail with a black baseball cap on top. For the hike, her friends and bodyguard were all also dressed from head to toe in black. Since her hospitalization, Gomez has remained out of the public eye with the exception of the past few days.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, Gomez posed for photos on a ski trip with friends Connar Franklin and Bailee Madison. The trio appeared to be having a blast on their trip to Big Bear Lake, California where they hit the slopes in style. Sources close to the 26-year-old say that Gomez is finally starting to feel happier and healthier now that she has gone to a treatment facility.

“She’s feeling much better and looking forward to getting back to normalcy,” the source dished.

“She’s spending time with friends and family.”

Selena Gomez Goes on a Hike in Malibu After Leaving Treatment https://t.co/Ih1KsKeHyl — TMZ (@TMZ) December 19, 2018

Back in November, the Inquisitr shared that Selena Gomez had checked herself out of a New York area rehab center following a short stay. As fans of the singer know, earlier in October, the singer entered the rehab facility after suffering what many referred to as an “emotional breakdown.”

Now, the singer is out on her own terms, and a source dished to E! News that she is doing much better following her stay. The insider also shared that the 26-year-old is “refreshed and is in a better head space.” But even though she is not physically in rehab, she is still working through ongoing health issues and is expected to be taking a little bit of time off of work to lay low for the time being.

Prior to her stint in rehab, Gomez suffered a series of emotional breakdowns, causing her to be hospitalized. She first went to the hospital after her white blood count was low in relation to her kidney transplant. After that, she checked out of the hospital only to return a few days later when her blood count was still low.

When she was told that she could not leave the hospital during her second stay, she reportedly freaked out, which later prompted her rehab stay. Luckily now that she’s out, Gomez is feeling a lot better.

Cheers to a happy and healthy 2019 for Selena.