Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Cleavage In Sexy Black Dress On Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian is showing some skin in a sexy, black satin dress via social media.

On Wednesday, December 19, Kourtney Kardashian shared a brand new photo of herself to her Instagram account. In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen flaunting her famous curves while wearing a little black dress.

Kourtney is seen wearing the low-cut mini dress, made from black satin with a pair of matching black heels. The dress, which is paired with some black stockings, ties around the waist and shows off the mother-of-three’s ample cleavage.

Kardashian wears her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves. She dons a full face of make up, which includes a bronzed glow, contouring on her cheeks, dark brows and lashes, and a pink lip. She completes the look with a pair of long, black gloves.

In the caption of the photo, Kourt encourages her followers to invest in themselves and make themselves “the baddest.” She tagged hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons and make up artist Wendi Miyake to give them credit for the glam look, and her stylist Dani Michelle, who seemingly put together the sexy black dress look for her.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has allegedly been causing a few problems for her baby daddy, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Sofia believes that it’s “odd” that Kourtney and Scott have such a close relationship, and that while she understands their bond in raising their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, she doesn’t understand the need for them to post photos together online.

“Sofia is very supportive and understanding of the whole co-parenting relationship between Scott and Kourtney, but, she finds their relationship odd at times,” the insider revealed.

“Sofia has done her best to be understanding of Scott’s situation and knows how much he loves his kids, but, she feels there’s a big difference between being there for his children, and being there whenever Kourtney wants. She thinks that Scott has to learn to put his foot down more often with Kourtney, and make her fully aware that, other than his kids, Sofia is his priority,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life, and relationship with Scott Disick when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a brand new season on E! sometime next year.